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Home > Regionals News > Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?

Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?

An inspector has been suspended, while police examine CCTV footage as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

8-year-old gang-raped by two minor boys in Odisha's Kendrapara district after being lured away while playing near her home.
8-year-old gang-raped by two minor boys in Odisha's Kendrapara district after being lured away while playing near her home.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 13:20 IST

A man who visited a police station in Madurai district to lodge a complaint has died by suicide, triggering serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his death and the safeguards in place for people visiting police stations. The deceased, identified as Balakrishnan, was a truck driver. Following the incident, a police inspector was suspended, while authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

Truck Catches Fire

According to police, the truck driven by Balakrishnan had caught fire and was completely gutted. Following the incident, he reportedly visited the police station to lodge a complaint regarding the matter. However, the circumstances that led him to take the extreme step at the police station remain unclear. Officials are investigating what transpired after he arrived at the station and whether any events or interactions preceded his death.

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Body Sent for Postmortem

Following the incident, Balakrishnan’s body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. The medical examination is expected to help establish further details surrounding his death. The incident has raised concerns over the treatment and safety of individuals who approach police stations seeking assistance, particularly those who may be distressed following serious personal or financial setbacks.

CCTV Footage Under Examination

As part of the investigation, police are examining CCTV footage from the station to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish what happened before Balakrishnan’s death. Investigators are also expected to examine the circumstances under which he visited the station and the actions of personnel on duty. Meanwhile, an inspector has been suspended in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway to determine whether there were any procedural lapses, negligence or other factors that contributed to the tragedy. Authorities will now face the task of establishing the complete circumstances surrounding Balakrishnan’s death and addressing questions about accountability and safeguards within police stations.
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Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?
Tags: Balakrishnancctv footagehome-hero-pos-2Madurai district newsMadurai police stationMadurai suicide casepolice inspector suspendedpolice investigationpolice station deathTamil Nadu policetruck driver deathtruck fire

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Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?

Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?

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Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?

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Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?
Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?
Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?
Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?
Truck Driver Visits Madurai Police Station To Lodge Complaint, Found Dead Minutes Later; What Happened Inside?

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