Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP

A terrifying truck accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria left two men trapped under a massive pile of coal. The truck was carrying more than 40 tonnes of coal when it lost control and plunged into a roadside ditch. The impact crushed its cabin, while the truck’s rear section tilted upwards. The entire coal load fell onto the cabin, trapping the driver and helper inside. A rescue operation involving police, rescue teams and local residents continued for hours. The driver was pulled out after nearly two hours. However, rescuing the helper took nine hours.

Coal Truck Plunges Into Ditch Near Ghorachatra River

According to reports, the truck was travelling from Shahdol towards Katni with a heavy load of coal. The accident took place between Saturday night and Sunday morning, just before the Ghorachatra River in Umaria. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck then fell into a ditch beside the road and landed in an unusual position.

Its cabin was pushed downwards, while the rear section tilted upwards. More than 40 tonnes of coal came crashing down onto the cabin. The driver, Bhagwan Das, and helper, Rajaram, were trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle.

Driver Rescued After Two Hours of Effort

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of a crane. Rescuers worked for nearly two hours before safely pulling driver Bhagwan Das out of the cabin. However, the operation was far from over. The helper remained trapped on the opposite side of the cabin.

Nine-Hour Rescue Operation Saves Trapped Helper

Rescuing Rajaram proved to be a major challenge. He was trapped beneath the heavy coal pile, making it difficult for rescuers to reach him. Police personnel, rescue teams and local residents continued their efforts throughout the night. After nearly nine hours of continuous work, Rajaram was finally pulled out of the truck at around 8 am on Sunday. The accident triggered an extensive rescue operation as teams struggled to reach the two men trapped beneath the massive coal load.