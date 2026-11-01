LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP

Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP

A coal-laden truck plunged into a roadside ditch in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria, trapping two men inside. While the driver was rescued in two hours, the helper remained buried under coal for nine hours.

Coal Truck Crashes Into a Ditch in Umaria, Driver Gets Rescued (Photo: AI)
Coal Truck Crashes Into a Ditch in Umaria, Driver Gets Rescued (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 21:36 IST

A terrifying truck accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria left two men trapped under a massive pile of coal. The truck was carrying more than 40 tonnes of coal when it lost control and plunged into a roadside ditch. The impact crushed its cabin, while the truck’s rear section tilted upwards. The entire coal load fell onto the cabin, trapping the driver and helper inside. A rescue operation involving police, rescue teams and local residents continued for hours. The driver was pulled out after nearly two hours. However, rescuing the helper took nine hours.

Coal Truck Plunges Into Ditch Near Ghorachatra River

According to reports, the truck was travelling from Shahdol towards Katni with a heavy load of coal. The accident took place between Saturday night and Sunday morning, just before the Ghorachatra River in Umaria. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck then fell into a ditch beside the road and landed in an unusual position.

You Might Be Interested In

Its cabin was pushed downwards, while the rear section tilted upwards. More than 40 tonnes of coal came crashing down onto the cabin. The driver, Bhagwan Das, and helper, Rajaram, were trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle.

Driver Rescued After Two Hours of Effort

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of a crane. Rescuers worked for nearly two hours before safely pulling driver Bhagwan Das out of the cabin. However, the operation was far from over. The helper remained trapped on the opposite side of the cabin.

Nine-Hour Rescue Operation Saves Trapped Helper

Rescuing Rajaram proved to be a major challenge. He was trapped beneath the heavy coal pile, making it difficult for rescuers to reach him. Police personnel, rescue teams and local residents continued their efforts throughout the night. After nearly nine hours of continuous work, Rajaram was finally pulled out of the truck at around 8 am on Sunday. The accident triggered an extensive rescue operation as teams struggled to reach the two men trapped beneath the massive coal load.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP
Tags: 9 Hour RescueCoal TruckDriverHelperhome-hero-pos-3madhya pradeshmp newsrescueroad accidentTruck CrashUmaria

RELATED News

Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US

14-Year-Old Opposed His Mother’s Love Affair, Then His Body Was Found Near a Village: Bihar Police Reveal Murder Plot

Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened

Three Siblings Were Waiting for a Lift Home After Visiting Their Fields, But a Speeding Car Turned Their Sunday Into a Nightmare in Rewari, Leaving One Dead and Two Injured

13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened

LATEST NEWS

‘Once I Get It, We’ll Share’: Gautam Gambhir Gives Update On Rishabh Pant’s Fitness Ahead Of New Zealand Test Series

13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened

Indian Travellers Face More Flight Trouble as Akasa Air Extends Saudi Services Suspension: What Passengers Should Know

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers

Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services

‘My Job Is To Take The Right Decisions’: Gautam Gambhir Fires Back At Critics Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bench Time

Aishwarya Rai And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Didn’t Speak For 18 Months; What Went Wrong Over Bajirao Mastani?

‘Live And Let Live’: Arshdeep Singh Backs Samreen Kaur After She Hits Back At Online Trolls

Bail Denied But Release Ordered? Supreme Court Questions High Court’s Unusual Move in Murder Case, Tells Accused to Surrender

Glenn Phillips Rewrites T20I History, Breaks Phil Salt’s Record With Record-Breaking Series Against India | IND vs NZ

Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP
Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP
Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP
Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP
Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP

QUICK LINKS