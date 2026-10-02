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Home > Regionals News > Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash

Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash

A tempo pickup carrying devotees and a Goddess Durga idol collided with a truck on Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Highway, killing seven people and injuring 19 others in Amravati district.

Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash. (Image Credit: @mayuganapatye/X)
Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash. (Image Credit: @mayuganapatye/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 15:26 IST

They were carrying an idol of Goddess Durga, the kind of journey people remember for its devotion. A tempo pickup filled with devotees had set out from Shegaon, the well-known pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, and was headed for Wardha. On Thursday, that journey stopped abruptly on the Samruddhi Highway in Amravati district.

The Moment of Impact

Near the Dhamangaon Railway Station, the tempo pickup collided with a truck. The force of the crash was so severe that seven people died on the spot. Nineteen others were injured. A vehicle that had been carrying prayers and an idol suddenly became the centre of panic.

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Neighbours Turn Rescuers

Police rushed to the site, and with the help of local people a rescue operation began. Residents, and even some journalists, joined in. Police pulled out 19 injured people and sent them to the local rural hospital. Railway police also arrived after the incident.

Inside the Hospital

Senior police officer Niketan Kadam told Aaj Tak, India Today’s sister organisation, that four or five of the injured are in critical condition, while the rest are out of danger. All are being treated. Kadam and Dhamangaon Municipal Council President Archana Rothe visited the hospital and checked on the condition of the patients.

Questions the Investigation Must Answer

Police will need to establish how the truck and the tempo pickup came to collide, and whether the loaded idol or the number of passengers played any part. Officers are also expected to confirm the identities of the dead and the injured and to inform their families. The reports available so far do not say which vehicle was at fault or whether a case has been registered, and these details are awaited.

What Is Still Unknown?

Why did the two vehicles collide? Was it speed, a lapse in attention, a fault in a vehicle or something else? Police have begun a probe to find the cause. Details about the victims and the injured are still being gathered, so the names and stories behind the number seven have yet to emerge.

What Happens Next?

Will those in critical condition recover? What will the investigation reveal about how the crash happened? And how will the families of those who set out on a pilgrimage cope with what followed? For now, a highway known for its speed has left one community waiting for answers.

Also Read: 14 Years After Nirbhaya, Women Still Fear Violence: Why Are Protest Slogans Against Sexual Violence Offending Some Men?

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Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash

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Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash
Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash
Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash
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