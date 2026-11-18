A 25-year-old theft accused created a major commotion at a district court in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli after jumping out of the dock, reaching the presiding officer’s dais and threatening to kill him. The accused, identified as Bhagatram Rajput, allegedly abused police personnel when asked to state his name before turning aggressive towards the presiding officer and court staff. He also tried to smash the glass frame in front of the officer. Following a complaint by court presenter Shatrughan Kumar Beldar, Mungeli police registered a separate case against him.

How the accused created a ruckus in Chhattisgarh court

Reportedly, according to police, Rajput was produced before the Mungeli District Court for remand at around 4:30 pm on November 16. He had been arrested in connection with Sargaon police station case number 189/2026 under Section 303(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When police escorted him to the dock, he refused to reveal his name and began misbehaving with the personnel. According to the complaint, he pointed his finger at the presiding officer, abused him and threatened to send him to jail.

He then jumped out of the dock and approached the glass frame in front of the presiding officer. He allegedly tried to break it by force while abusing the officer and court staff and threatening to kill them. The incident caused panic and a commotion on the Chhattisgarh court premises.

Chhattisgarh police register case after court staff complaint

As per reports, in response to the above, Shatrughan Kumar Beldar went to the police in Mungeli with a complaint. He said that the accused was being very disrespectful, and their behavior was affecting the court officials and employees. There was a complaint filed in connection with breaking the glass frame and issuing a death threat to the presiding officer.

Police subsequently registered a case against Rajput under Sections 221, 296 and 351(3) of the IPC.

GPS tracking leads police to stolen trailer in Chhattisgarh

Rajput’s original arrest was linked to a trailer theft reported by driver Ramkhilawan Kurmi. On November 15, Kurmi loaded 38,650 tons of coal at Gevra mine and started towards the Vandana plant in Raipur. Around 6 am, he parked near the Sargaon-Patharia turn to get tea. When he returned, the trailer had disappeared.

A theft case was lodged, and the movements of the vehicle were traced using GPS coordinates. This helped locate the stolen trailer at Madku village. Here, the police team surrounded the place and found the trailer near Madkudweep Chowk.

In the course of the interrogation, the suspect introduced himself as Bhagatram Rajput. Police apprehended him after seizing the trailer. He is also a suspect in a case of his rude behavior in court and threats inside the court of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: Watch Here: UP Cop Goes To ‘Parchi Wale Baba’ For Robbery Case That Remains Unsolved For 5 Months, Officer In Unifrom Seen Kneeling – What Happened Next?