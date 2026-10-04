‘Tum Humse Maafi Maangna, Likht Mein…’: Dhirendra Shastri Warns Ludhiana Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi Amid Conversion Row

A controversy involving Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri and Ludhiana’s Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi has intensified after Shastri hit back at the cleric’s demand for a public apology over his remarks on religious conversion. In his latest remarks, Shastri challenged the Shahi Imam to apologise and said he would come to Ludhiana as soon as possible if the apology was not issued. “Even many gurus abused me, as I openly criticised them as I closed their shops where they were harassing people,” Shastri said, referring to his criticism of religious figures and his stand against what he described as exploitation.

Shastri Says Remarks Were Not Against Any Religion

The controversy erupted during the ongoing Shri Hanumant Katha in Ludhiana, where Shastri spoke about issues including drug abuse and religious conversion in Punjab. Shastri has rejected allegations that his comments targeted any particular religion. He said he was not opposed to any faith but was speaking against religious conversions. His remarks, however, drew strong objections from the Ludhiana Shahi Imam, who demanded that Shastri withdraw them and publicly apologise.

Ludhiana Imam Sahib, you should apologize to us. Apologize in writing. After the Shahi Imam asked Dhirendra Shastri to apologize for his objectionable remarks about conversion and ‘Abdullah’, Dhirendra Shastri threatened the Shahi Imam. https://t.co/XZJn73nKyr — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) October 3, 2026

Shahi Imam Threatens Police Complaint

Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi said that if Shastri failed to apologise, he would approach the police and file a complaint against Shastri as well as the organisers of the Shri Hanumant Katha. The Shahi Imam’s demand has added to the growing political and social debate surrounding Shastri’s remarks.

Christian Leaders Approach Police

Meanwhile, leaders from the Christian community in Ludhiana have also approached the Police Commissioner’s office and submitted a complaint against Dhirendra Shastri, seeking action over his remarks. The developments have sparked a wider debate in Ludhiana over religious discourse, conversions and the language used by public religious figures. Police action, if any, is likely to depend on the contents of the complaints and the legal assessment of the remarks.

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