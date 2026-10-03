‘Tune Toh Mujhse Love Marriage Ki Thi?’ Woman Finds Husband With Another Woman at Luxury Hotel, Breaks Down and Slaps Him- Ratlam Viral Video

An extremely dramatic situation arose at Hotel President in Jaora, Madhya Pradesh, after a married woman accused her husband of having an affair with another woman in a hotel room. As per reports, the case occurred following a phone call by an unknown woman received by her husband, named Vijay Dagdi (Acharya), at around 8 am on Thursday.

Police revealed that the woman accused her husband of assaulting her during a dispute. The couple has two kids together. Out of suspicion over the matter, the woman immediately dialled 112. She then rushed to Hotel President in the industrial area of Jaora to confront her husband.

Wife Slaps Husband After Finding Him With Another Woman

As soon as the woman entered the hotel room, she accused her husband of having an extramarital affair. A video was also recorded when the woman confronted her husband in the hotel room. She also slapped him multiple times for what he did. That’s not it, she also warned the other woman having an affair with her husband.

“Who do you think you are? You have been on my radar for a long time. Consider yourself lucky that I did not hit you.”

The confrontation reportedly took place in the presence of the Dial 112 police team.

Police Register Case Against Husband

Following the incident, the woman went to the Industrial Area police station in Jaora and filed a complaint against her husband. Ratlam Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal confirmed that police had registered a case.

“An incident involving a dispute and assault between a husband and wife at a hotel under the Jaora Industrial Area police station has come to light.”

The ASP said the case against Vijay Dagdi (Acharya) was registered based on the woman’s complaint and preliminary evidence. Police are investigating the matter and will take further legal action based on the findings. The video of the confrontation has since spread widely online, drawing attention to the dramatic hotel incident.