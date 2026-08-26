Twins By Her Side, Duty On Her Shoulders: Assam Mother’s Census Video Wins Hearts

A mother is a pillar not only of her family but also of society. Her responsibilities often extend far beyond the home, and there are moments when balancing work and motherhood becomes a challenge. A viral video from Assam has brought this reality into focus, showing a mother carrying her young children while carrying out her official responsibilities.

A Mother Balancing Duty and Motherhood

The video, widely shared on social media, reportedly shows Assam teacher and Census official Rumi Deka accompanied by her two young children while performing field duties linked to Census 2027. With her children by her side, she continues to walk through rural areas and carry out her responsibilities. The emotional visuals have struck a chord with many viewers, particularly because they capture the everyday struggles faced by working mothers who have little choice but to balance professional responsibilities with childcare.

Strength Amid Challenging Conditions

Field duties can be demanding under normal circumstances, but the challenges become even greater during periods of heavy rain and flooding across Assam. Despite difficult conditions, the mother’s determination to continue working while caring for her children has drawn widespread attention. The video has sparked a conversation on social media, with many people praising her dedication and resilience. For many viewers, the scene represents the reality of countless mothers who continue to work, often while managing responsibilities at home and caring for young children.

A Symbol of Working Mothers

Beyond the viral moment, the video offers a powerful reminder that motherhood does not make a woman weak. Instead, it often demands extraordinary strength, patience and determination. Rumi Deka’s reported experience has resonated with people because it reflects a larger story: mothers across the country continue to contribute to their families, workplaces and communities, even when circumstances are difficult. Her journey is a reminder that behind every working mother is a story of sacrifice, courage and unwavering commitment.