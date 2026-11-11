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Home > Regionals News > Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71

Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71

In his complaint, the father of the deceased girls alleged that the pond had no proper boundary wall. He also claimed that tin sheets were placed around the site, leaving an opening that allowed the children to get into the pond. The family has alleged negligence in the safety arrangements at the site.

In his complaint, the father of the deceased girls alleged that the pond had no proper boundary wall.
In his complaint, the father of the deceased girls alleged that the pond had no proper boundary wall.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-11 16:23 IST

Two minor girls died after they allegedly drowned while taking a bathi in an under-construction pond in the Fazilpur area of Gurugram’s Sector 71 in Haryana. 
The deceased victims have been identified as Naina (12) and Sajan (13). 
 
According to police, an emergency response vehicle team rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. The girls were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
 
In his police complaint against the builder, the father of the deceased girls alleged that the pond had no proper boundary wall. He also claimed that tin sheets were placed around the site, leaving an opening that allowed the children to get into the pond. The family has alleged negligence in the safety arrangements at the site.
 
After the complaint, Badshahpur police station registered a case under Sections 106 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
 
The police team inspected the spot and collected water samples and other evidence as part of the probe. Police have assured action against anyone found responsible for negligence during the probe.
 
Gurugram Police has also appealed to residents to ensure adequate safety measures around open ponds, deep pits and construction sites to prevent children from going near such hazardous places.
According to reports, a temporary pond is being dug up for a golf course at an under-construction building in Sector 71. Four girls from the Fazilpur area reached the site while playing at around 1 pm on Tuesday. Police said the girls broke through the metal sheets placed along the side to enter pond and  began bathing in it.

While two of their friends-Radha and Nandini- came out of the pond, the victims Sajan and Naina slipped and fell into the deeper water. The workers at the site raised an alarm after noticing that the girls were drowning.

 

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Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71

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Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71

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Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71
Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71
Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71
Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71
Two 12-Year-Old Girls Drown in Under-Construction Pond in Gurugram’s Sector 71

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