Two 15-Year-Old Girls Lured With Food, Taken To Lodge And Raped By Two Men in Tamil Nadu; What Is The Story?

A case involving the alleged sexual assault of two 15-year-old girls has come to light in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu, after the minors reportedly left their homes following arguments with their parents. Police have arrested two suspects, identified as Anthony and Vishal, from Kerala in connection with the case. The investigation is underway, and the girls are expected to undergo medical examinations before being reunited with their families.

Girls Left Home After Argument With Parents

According to the information available, both girls are residents of Pudukottai district and had reportedly left their homes following disagreements with their parents. After reaching Velankanni, the girls sat on the beach and began looking for work at nearby shops. Their presence and circumstances reportedly raised concerns among local shopkeepers, who alerted the police. Acting on the information, police traced the two minors and spoke to them to establish their circumstances and understand why they had left home.

Suspects Allegedly Lured Girls With Food

During questioning, the girls allegedly told police that two young men had approached them and offered to provide food. The suspects allegedly took the minors to a private lodge on that pretext, where the girls said they were raped. Following the allegations, police initiated an investigation and identified the two suspects as Anthony and Vishal. Both were subsequently arrested in Kerala in connection with the case. The allegations are being investigated, and further details are expected to emerge as the police proceed with the inquiry.

Investigation Underway

The case has brought attention to the vulnerability of minors who leave home and find themselves in unfamiliar surroundings without support. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events and gather further evidence. Both girls are expected to undergo medical examinations as part of the procedure. After the necessary formalities, the minors are expected to be handed over to their parents. The two accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which provides legal protection to children against sexual offences. Further investigation is underway to establish the facts of the case.

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