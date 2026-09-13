Two Army Aspirants Take Horse Steroid Before 6-Km Race, Collapse After Run in Agra | Watch

What was supposed to be a test of speed and endurance turned into a frightening scene when two young men allegedly injected themselves with a steroid intended for horses before taking part in a 6-kilometre race in Agra. Both reportedly collapsed soon after completing the race, with a video of the competition later going viral on social media.

Race Ends, Two Participants Collapse

The race was organised by a local Marathon Committee in a village in Agra. According to reports, the participants included 16-year-old Shyamveer Sikarwar and 22-year-old Gaurav, both of whom are preparing for army recruitment. Shyamveer reportedly finished second, while Gaurav secured fourth place. However, shortly after the race ended, both young men reportedly complained of deteriorating health and collapsed on the field.

UP: आगरा में घोड़ों की तरह दौड़ने के लिए दो युवकों ने घोड़ों में लगाये जाने वाले इंजेक्शन ख़ुद के लगा लिए। दोनों सेना भर्ती की तैयारी कर रहे थे। इंजेक्शन के बाद तबीयत अचानक बिगड़ गई। 6 किलोमीटर दौड़ प्रतियोगिता थी। तीन एमएल इंजेक्शन लगाने के बाद दौड़ खत्म होते ही हालत खराब हो… pic.twitter.com/6Bpoguxb3c — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) September 12, 2026

Rushed to Hospital After Their Condition Worsened

The two were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors reportedly treated them for around two hours, after which their condition improved. According to reports, the young men had allegedly taken steroid injections before the race in an attempt to boost their performance and reduce fatigue during the demanding run.

Rs 2,100 Prize for First Place

The 6-kilometre race was organised with cash prizes for the top performers. The winner was reportedly set to receive ₹2,100, while the second-place finisher would receive ₹1,100. A prize of ₹551 was announced for the participant finishing third. The competition attracted young participants, including those preparing for physically demanding recruitment examinations.

Doctor Warns Against Steroid Use Without Advice

CHC Superintendent Dr RK Singh reportedly said that the two young men had taken steroid injections to improve their performance and reduce fatigue. Their health deteriorated after the race, but they showed improvement following approximately two hours of medical treatment. Doctors have warned that taking steroids or performance-enhancing drugs without medical supervision can be dangerous and may lead to serious health complications.

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