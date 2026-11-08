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Home > Regionals News > Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?

Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?

Two brothers allegedly strangled their 21-year-old sister, Khushi Bind, over her relationship with a young man and hanged her body to make it look like suicide.

21-Year-Old Woman Killed by Brothers Over Relationship in UP.
21-Year-Old Woman Killed by Brothers Over Relationship in UP.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 16:29 IST

A shocking case of alleged honour killing has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, where two brothers allegedly strangled their 21-year-old sister over her relationship with a young man and later hanged her body to make the death appear like suicide. Both accused have been arrested, police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Khushi Bind, was the daughter of Teras Bind. Her body was found hanging at her house in Jakhaon village, under the Gopiganj police station area, on November 4. What initially appeared to be a case of suicide took a different turn during the police investigation, which allegedly revealed that her own brothers were involved in her death.

Brothers Objected to Her Relationship

According to police, Khushi’s two younger brothers, identified as 18-year-old Suraj Bind and his 15-year-old sibling, allegedly opposed her relationship with a young man. During questioning, the brothers reportedly told investigators that Khushi regularly spoke to the man over the phone, a relationship that the family disapproved of. Police said that on November 4, Khushi was speaking to the young man on her mobile phone when her brothers objected. This led to an argument between them, which allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation.

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Allegedly Strangled Her and Staged Suicide

During questioning, the two brothers allegedly confessed to strangling Khushi during the altercation. After killing her, they allegedly hanged her body at the house to make it appear that she had died by suicide. The alleged attempt to disguise the circumstances of her death came under scrutiny during the police investigation.

Both Brothers Arrested

Police subsequently questioned the two brothers, who allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. Both have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident has once again brought attention to crimes committed in the name of family honour, particularly cases involving opposition to relationships and individual choices. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events surrounding Khushi’s death.
Also Read: Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?

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Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?
Tags: 21-year-old woman killedbrothers kill sisterGopiganj police stationhome-hero-pos-2honour killing in UPKhushi Bind murder caselove affair murdersister strangled by brothersstaged suicideUP crime news

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Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?
Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?
Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?
Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?
Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?

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