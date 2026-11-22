A wedding celebration turned into tragedy after two cars collided at ITI Chowk around 1 a.m. on Saturday night. The impact was so severe that both cars overturned. A nearby light pole was also damaged in the crash.

A 10-year-old child and a 21-year-old youth lost their lives. Five others, including a woman, suffered injuries. The deceased are reportedly residents of Karnal. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the post-mortem house. Further details about the accident are awaited.

Five Killed in Another Wedding-Related Road Accident in Punjab

In a separate incident, five people, including three minors, died in a road accident near Theh Kalandar village in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Sunday evening. Eleven others were injured when a car collided with a pickup vehicle.

The victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. All 16 people were travelling in the car when the collision took place. The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Fazilka. Two people in critical condition were referred to other hospitals for further treatment.

The deceased were identified as Deso Bai, Sachin, Jaun, Manpreet and Gurleen Kaur. They belonged to Tiwana Kalan village and had attended a wedding at a relative’s home in Karni Khera village.

Locals Rush to Rescue Trapped Passengers

The collision left the car badly damaged. Cries for help could be heard at the accident site. Residents rushed to help and rescued passengers trapped inside the vehicle. Ambulances were later called to take the injured to the hospital. A medical officer at the Government Hospital in Fazilka confirmed that five people had died.

Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy also reached the accident site after receiving information about the tragedy.