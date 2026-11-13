Two Cars Targeted by Armed Men in Manipur’s Ukhrul, 4 Including Two Women Die on the Spot as Fresh Violence Raises Tensions Across Hill Districts

A suspected militant attack took place in Manipur’s Ukhrul district today, Friday, November 13. According to the reports, four people lost their lives in this attack, including two women. This latest attack near the New Heaven area along the Imphal-Ukhrul road raised fresh concern over the deteriorating security situation in the state. In its statement, police said that the attackers opened fire on two four-wheelers carrying passengers. In this deadly attack, all four occupants died.

“Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles,” a senior police officer said.

After the attack, fresh tension has erupted in the region, which has already witnessed repeated incidents of violence involving different communities.

Four Killed as Suspected Militants Target Two Vehicles in Ukhrul

Police said the armed attackers targeted both vehicles in the New Heaven area. The bullet marks on the windshields indicated the intensity of the firing. The identities of the deceased and the motive behind the attack were not immediately known.

The incident also comes at a time when tensions remain high in the hill districts of Manipur.

Kuki Woman Shot Dead in Fresh Manipur Gunfight

A day before the Ukhrul attack, a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead during a gunfight between two rival groups. The exchange of fire took place near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district. Two men also sustained injuries in the incident.

Following the shooting, a Kuki organisation called for a 48-hour complete shutdown in Kangpokpi. It also demanded the withdrawal of all security forces from the district, alleging that they had failed to protect civilians.

Manipur Violence: 306 Killed Since May 2023

Violence is not new in Manipur, as the state has been dealing with it for years. Since May 2023, 306 people have been killed, while 49 people remain missing. The key reason behind the violence is ethnic violence that erupted between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities. Due to such repeated violence, thousands of people have also been forced to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, clashes between Kuki and Naga groups in the hill districts have claimed at least 50 lives since February this year. The latest attack in Ukhrul has raised fresh concerns about civilian safety as violence continues across different parts of the state.