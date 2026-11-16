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Home > Regionals News > CRPF Camp Attack Terror Suspect Killed in Kulgam Encounter With Security Forces, another

CRPF Camp Attack Terror Suspect Killed in Kulgam Encounter With Security Forces, another

According to reports, Latif Bhat was allegedly the mastermind behind the attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam. The attack injured three CRPF personnel, one of them critically. Meanwhile, the second terrorist slain in the encounter has been identified as Umar, the media reports said.

The operation was launched after security forces detected movement in Laroo village of Kulgam district.
The operation was launched after security forces detected movement in Laroo village of Kulgam district.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 15:24 IST

A Lashker terrorist, who was also a lone surviving Commander of LeT, has been Killed in an encounter with J&K Police and security forces at Laroo village of Kulgam in South Kashmir. The slain terrorist has been identified as Latif Bhat. He was allegedly involved in the CRPF camp attack which injured three troops in Kulgam on November 11.  Another terrorist is said to be trapped at the encounter site.  
 
The operation was launched after security forces detected movement in Laroo village of Kulgam district. Subsequently, the security forces cordoned off the area and launch a hunt for the militants. An encounter broke out shortly afterwards, with Kashmir Zone Police confirming the exchange of fire in a post on X.
 
According to reports, Latif Bhat was allegedly the mastermind behind the attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam. The attack injured three CRPF personnel, one of them critically. Meanwhile, the second terrorist slain in the encounter has been identified as Umar, the media reports said.
Latif Bhat, a native of Kulgam, was allegedly operating along with Pakistani terrorists. He was frequently shifting between hideouts across South Kashmir with the help of an overground worker (OGW) network, a report in NDTV said citing sources. 
 
The report suggest that Bhat was also allegedly involved in other terror attacks in the region in 2026. This includes the July 22 killing of a police constable in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk area. He was also said to be involved in the attack in which migrant workers were killed in Kulgam on July 31.
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CRPF Camp Attack Terror Suspect Killed in Kulgam Encounter With Security Forces, another
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