CRPF Camp Attack Terror Suspect Killed in Kulgam Encounter With Security Forces, another

A Lashker terrorist, who was also a lone surviving Commander of LeT, has been Killed in an encounter with J&K Police and security forces at Laroo village of Kulgam in South Kashmir. The slain terrorist has been identified as Latif Bhat. He was allegedly involved in the CRPF camp attack which injured three troops in Kulgam on November 11. Another terrorist is said to be trapped at the encounter site.

The operation was launched after security forces detected movement in Laroo village of Kulgam district. Subsequently, the security forces cordoned off the area and launch a hunt for the militants. An encounter broke out shortly afterwards, with Kashmir Zone Police confirming the exchange of fire in a post on X.

According to reports, Latif Bhat was allegedly the mastermind behind the attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam. The attack injured three CRPF personnel, one of them critically. Meanwhile, the second terrorist slain in the encounter has been identified as Umar, the media reports said.