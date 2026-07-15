Two Dead After Suspected EV Charging Fire Sweeps Through Noida Building, 50 Families Evacuated

A devastating fire that broke out in a residential building at Mamura village in Noida on Wednesday took away the lives of two people while leading to the evacuation of 50 families. As per the initial findings, it appears that the fire broke out during charging of an electric vehicle on the first floor parking lot and soon spread to other petrol-run vehicles. Thick fumes engulfed the G+4 building, making it impossible for people to leave, thus necessitating the undertaking of a major operation for rescuing people from the fire by the fire department. Even as all the occupants of the building escaped from the fire, two individuals lost their lives due to health complications caused by breathing in the smoke.

Reportedly, firefighters rushed to the spot in Sector 66 after receiving the alert and deployed hydraulic platforms, rescue vehicles and seven fire tenders to contain the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a building in Noida’s Sector 66. As per DCP Central Noida, fire broke out in an electric scooter (EV) that was plugged in for charging and spread to several other vehicles parked nearby. Two individuals fell ill and were sent to… pic.twitter.com/DtQN0fmlCD — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2026

How the Noida fire spread through the building and triggered a massive rescue

As per reports, Joint Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rajeev Narain, said, “Information was received about a fire in Mamura village, which falls under Sector 66 and the Phase-3 police station limits. The Fire Services responded immediately and reached the spot in the shortest possible time. Hydraulic platforms, rescue vehicles, and seven fire tenders were deployed to carry out the firefighting and rescue operations. The building where the fire broke out is a G+4 structure housing around 50 families. All the residents were safely evacuated.”

Explaining how the smoke affected residents, Narain added, “However, two people experienced health complications due to smoke inhalation. The building had parking on the ground floor, not a basement. Smoke from the parking area travelled upwards, affecting the occupants. The two individuals whose condition deteriorated due to the fumes were immediately shifted by ambulance to the district hospital. We will provide updates on their condition. They have already been taken to the hospital. Each floor accommodates about five families, with around 12 rooms configured as two-room flats. Rescue operations were conducted continuously to evacuate all the occupants safely.”

What the Noida police found during the preliminary investigation

Reports say that while sharing the initial findings, Narain said, “According to the preliminary findings, the fire appears to have started while an electric vehicle was being charged. A spark is believed to have ignited the fire, which then spread to nearby petrol vehicles, leading to the incident. In connection with the case, an FIR is being registered under the relevant sections at Phase-3 police station. The owner of the building as well as the leaseholder have been taken into custody.”

The Noida police are analysing the exact sequence of events to determine the precise cause of the blaze. Further investigation is underway.

How Noida administration responded after the tragedy

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Noida fire and directed officials to immediately reach the site and supervise rescue and relief operations.

He instructed the administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, maintain vigilance throughout the operation and speed up assistance for those affected.

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