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Home > Regionals News > Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details

Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details

Two foreign nationals, a German Lufthansa crew member and a Slovakian IBM project manager, allegedly died of electrocution at Bengaluru's Conrad Hotel swimming pool. Two others were injured while trying to rescue them.

Two Foreign Nationals Die In Bengaluru Hotel Pool, Two Injured (Image: Conrad Bengaluru)
Two Foreign Nationals Die In Bengaluru Hotel Pool, Two Injured (Image: Conrad Bengaluru)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 12:26 IST

Two foreign nationals died due to electrocution at the swimming pool of a five-star hotel in Bengaluru on Friday evening. The victims, a 57-year-old German national and a 45-year-old Slovakian national, were staying at the Conrad Hotel, part of the Hilton group. Two others, including a US national and an Indian pool attendant, were injured while trying to rescue them.

The incident took place at the hotel’s swimming pool on the third floor. The deceased have been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, a Lufthansa Airlines crew member, and Juraj Horvat, a project manager with IBM.

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How the Bengaluru hotel pool incident unfolded

According to reports, the two men had gone for a swim on Friday evening when they were allegedly electrocuted. A 41-year-old American guest, Mathew Desantis, and a 28-year-old pool attendant, Rahul Tiwari, attempted to rescue them but sustained injuries in the process.

Both injured persons were rushed to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are reported to be out of danger.

Bengaluru police launch investigation into alleged electrocution

As per reports, Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The incident has also raised questions about safety arrangements at the luxury hotel.

There has been no comment from the hotel management so far. However, the Conrad Hotel website showed on Saturday morning that its swimming pool would remain “closed for maintenance” from October 31 to November 30.

Questions over safety at Bengaluru’s luxury Conrad Hotel

Conrad is a 24-storey, five-star property operated under the Hilton group. A standard room at the hotel costs at least Rs 25,000 per night.

The alleged electrocution deaths at the Bengaluru hotel have raised serious questions about possible negligence and safety measures at its swimming pool. The police investigation is underway.

Also Read: Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?   

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Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details
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Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details

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Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details

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Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details
Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details
Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details
Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details
Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details

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