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Home > Regionals News > Two Independent Women Journalists Claim Delhi Police Beat Them For Asking Questions To CM

Two Independent Women Journalists Claim Delhi Police Beat Them For Asking Questions To CM

A video showing their allegations went viral on social media, prompting political reactions from the AAP and Congress.

Women journalists alleged that Delhi Police personnel detained and assaulted them while they were covering an event in South Delhi. (Source:Screengrab)
Women journalists alleged that Delhi Police personnel detained and assaulted them while they were covering an event in South Delhi. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 21:01 IST

Two women journalists alleged that Delhi Police personnel detained and assaulted them while they were covering an event in South Delhi that was scheduled to be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A video shared on social media showed journalist Shaheen Khan of 4PM News Network alleging police assault and mental harassment. She also displayed injury marks reportedly suffered by her colleague, Nafisa Khan.

Journalists Allegedly Detained at Police Station

According to Shaheen Khan’s account, the journalists were taken to a police station after they attempted to ask questions to the chief minister and the home minister. In a report shared by 4PM on X, Khan alleged that the journalists were dragged to the police station after they questioned the two leaders. She further alleged that police personnel became more aggressive after she disclosed her name, claiming that they interpreted it as revealing her religious identity. Khan accused the personnel of assault and mental harassment.

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Images Show Journalist Being Carried Out

Images circulating on social media showed Nafisa Khan being carried out of the police station by people, with reports suggesting that she appeared unable to walk. Shaheen Khan also showed alleged injury marks on her colleague’s body while describing the incident. The allegations have sparked concern over the treatment of journalists while performing their professional duties. The claims were expected to be examined by authorities.

AAP, Congress Condemn Alleged Incident

The alleged incident triggered a political response, with the Aam Aadmi Party targeting the BJP-led Delhi government over the matter. AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Somnath Bharti criticised the alleged treatment of the journalists. Bharti called the incident “absolutely unacceptable” and urged the Lieutenant Governor to intervene, fix accountability and ensure that appropriate legal action was taken if the allegations were established. The Indian National Congress also condemned the alleged assault and expressed concern over the treatment of journalists. The allegations against the police remained subject to investigation, and further official clarification was awaited.
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Two Independent Women Journalists Claim Delhi Police Beat Them For Asking Questions To CM
Tags: 4PM News NetworkDelhi journalists detaineddelhi policeDelhi Police controversyhome-hero-pos-3journalist assault Delhijournalist harassmentNafisa KhanNafisa Khan injuryShaheen KhanShaheen Khan videoSouth Delhi newswomen journalists assaulted

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Two Independent Women Journalists Claim Delhi Police Beat Them For Asking Questions To CM

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Two Independent Women Journalists Claim Delhi Police Beat Them For Asking Questions To CM
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