LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown

Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown

A tragic fire in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar claimed two lives after an e-rickshaw battery exploded in a godown.

Delhi Fire Services deployed multiple tenders to extinguish the blaze in which two persons were killed. (Source:AI)
Delhi Fire Services deployed multiple tenders to extinguish the blaze in which two persons were killed. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 13:13 IST

Two people were killed after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar. The blaze, which reportedly began in a godown, quickly spread through the building after an e-rickshaw battery exploded, triggering a frantic emergency response in the densely populated neighbourhood. According to reports, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at around 4:42 a.m. Following the alert, emergency teams rushed to the spot and deployed three fire tenders along with a water bowser to bring the flames under control. The incident once again highlights the dangers associated with the storage and charging of batteries in residential and mixed-use buildings.

Fire Breaks Out in Delhi Residential Building 

According to officials, the fire originated on the first floor of the four-storey building, where a godown was located. Initial reports suggest that an e-rickshaw battery exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly inside the premises. The combination of a battery explosion and the presence of combustible material in the godown is believed to have contributed to the intensity of the blaze. The early-morning timing added to the seriousness of the situation, as residents in the building and surrounding area were likely asleep when the fire broke out. Firefighters worked to contain the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further through the residential structure.

You Might Be Interested In

The incident also raises questions about the safety of storing and charging e-rickshaw batteries in residential areas. Delhi has previously faced concerns over unauthorised or unsafe charging facilities for e-rickshaws, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Two Killed in Tragic Blaze

Despite the emergency response, two people lost their lives in the fire. The deceased have been identified as Sufaid and Muhammad Samid, according to reports. For their families, the incident has turned an otherwise ordinary Monday morning into a devastating loss. The deaths also underline how quickly a battery-related fire can turn dangerous when it occurs inside a building where residential and storage activities exist alongside each other. Fire officials brought the blaze under control after reaching the affected building with multiple firefighting vehicles. Further details regarding the circumstances of the battery explosion, the condition of the building and whether any safety violations were involved are expected to emerge as authorities investigate the incident.

Also Read: UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown
Tags: Delhi building fire deathDelhi Fire ServicesDelhi Raghubir Nagar firee-rickshaw battery explosione-rickshaw battery safetyRaghubir Nagar godown fireWest Delhi residential fire

RELATED News

Chinese Manjha Slits Noida Biker’s Throat At 80 Kmph, Kills Him On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

UP Assembly Election 2027: The ‘Unbeaten’ Leaders Who Have Never Lost an Assembly Election

Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women

Chennai Power Shutdown Today, August 17: TANGEDCO Announces Scheduled Outages Across Key Areas For Maintenance

West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple

LATEST NEWS

Personal Loans Explained: Picking the Right One

Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Left Out as Darwish Rasooli Named Afghanistan Captain, Check 15-Man Cricket Squad

Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha begins at at Sanders Theatre in Harvard on India’s 80th Independence Day

IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant’s ‘Mil Baantke Khaayenge, Sab Talwaar Chalaayenge’ Stump Mic Banter in 1st Test Goes Viral | WATCH Video

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?

BWF World Championships 2026: Who Are India’s Top 3 Medal Contenders? PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen And…

Rs 45,500 Refund For iPhone 15: Why Rohtak Consumer Commission Ordered Apple India To Pay Haryana Customer

Shraddha Arya Birthday: Did You Know ‘Kundali Bhagya’s’ Preeta Was A Reality Show Runner-Up Before Her Acting Debut?

Why XRP Remains in Focus as Cross-Border Payments Evolve

World Championship of Legends Season 3 Returns in October: Check Tournament Dates, Teams, Format And Key Details

Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown
Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown
Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown
Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown

QUICK LINKS