Two Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In Delhi Godown

Two people were killed after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar. The blaze, which reportedly began in a godown, quickly spread through the building after an e-rickshaw battery exploded, triggering a frantic emergency response in the densely populated neighbourhood. According to reports, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at around 4:42 a.m. Following the alert, emergency teams rushed to the spot and deployed three fire tenders along with a water bowser to bring the flames under control. The incident once again highlights the dangers associated with the storage and charging of batteries in residential and mixed-use buildings.

Fire Breaks Out in Delhi Residential Building

According to officials, the fire originated on the first floor of the four-storey building, where a godown was located. Initial reports suggest that an e-rickshaw battery exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly inside the premises. The combination of a battery explosion and the presence of combustible material in the godown is believed to have contributed to the intensity of the blaze. The early-morning timing added to the seriousness of the situation, as residents in the building and surrounding area were likely asleep when the fire broke out. Firefighters worked to contain the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further through the residential structure.

The incident also raises questions about the safety of storing and charging e-rickshaw batteries in residential areas. Delhi has previously faced concerns over unauthorised or unsafe charging facilities for e-rickshaws, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Two Killed in Tragic Blaze

Despite the emergency response, two people lost their lives in the fire. The deceased have been identified as Sufaid and Muhammad Samid, according to reports. For their families, the incident has turned an otherwise ordinary Monday morning into a devastating loss. The deaths also underline how quickly a battery-related fire can turn dangerous when it occurs inside a building where residential and storage activities exist alongside each other. Fire officials brought the blaze under control after reaching the affected building with multiple firefighting vehicles. Further details regarding the circumstances of the battery explosion, the condition of the building and whether any safety violations were involved are expected to emerge as authorities investigate the incident.

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