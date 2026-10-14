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Home > Regionals News > Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical

Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical

Two labourers, including a 15-year-old boy from Bihar, died after a ladder touched high-tension wires at Punjab’s Tapa grain market. A third worker remains critical as police prepare to inspect the site.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-14 18:14 IST

A routine workday at Punjab’s Tapa grain market turned tragic on Wednesday morning when three labourers were electrocuted while connecting electrical wires. Two workers, including a 15-year-old boy, died, while a third sustained critical injuries after a ladder they were working on came into contact with overhead high-tension power lines.

The accident has triggered grief across the market area and raised questions about the safety of labourers working around electrical installations.

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Ladder Touches High-Tension Wires, Three Labourers Electrocuted

According to reports, the three labourers were working on a large ladder at a wholesale shop in the Tapa grain market when the accident occurred. As they connected electrical wires, the ladder came into contact with high-tension power lines running overhead.

The contact resulted in all three workers suffering electric shocks before they fell from the ladder. Two of them later died, while the third was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

15-Year-Old Sachin Paswan Among Two Workers Who Died

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Paswan, son of Kewal Paswan, and Rudan Paswan. Both were residents of Bihar’s Khagaria district. Sachin was reportedly just 15 years old. The incident has drawn attention to the risks faced by workers carrying out electrical work in busy commercial areas. The injured labourer has been identified as Rajit Rao, son of Lakhman Rao, who also belongs to Khagaria district.

Injured Worker Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

Following the accident, the three labourers were taken for medical examination. Sachin Paswan and Rudan Paswan were declared dead, while Rajit Rao remains under treatment in critical condition.

After receiving information about the incident, the Market Committee Secretary, along with officials and employees, reached the spot. News of the deaths spread quickly through the market, leaving local traders and residents grieving.

Police Promise Inspection as Worker Safety Comes Under Scrutiny

The incident has raised concerns over safety arrangements for labourers working near high-voltage electrical lines in the grain market. Station House Officer Amrik Singh and Outpost Incharge Kulwant Singh said the police would inspect the accident site and take action according to the law.

The findings of the inspection are expected to help establish the circumstances surrounding the accident and determine whether any lapses contributed to the deaths.

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Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical
Tags: 15-year-old boy diesBarnala newselectrocution accidentlabourers electrocutedLocal NewsPunjab accident newspunjab newsTapa accidentTapa grain marketTapa latest newsworker safety

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Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical

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Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical

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Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical
Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical
Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical
Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical
Two Labourers Die After Being Electrocuted at Tapa Grain Market, 15-Year-Old Boy Among the Victims, Third Critical

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