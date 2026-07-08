LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

Telangana lovers who reportedly married different people tried to end life in moving train near Secunderabad. Both have been hospitalised.

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 11:48 IST

A shocking incident took place in Hyderabad where a married man and a married woman allegedly attempted suicide after consuming a poisonous substance while travelling on the Shabari Express near Cherlapally railway station on the outskirts of Secunderabad on Tuesday.
 
According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), both the passengers were rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. During investigation, police have identified the man as Sirish, a native of Chapra village in Srikakulam district. He was married to Sulochana. 
 

Telangana Lovers Case: Couple Involved in Extramarital Relationship

According to the officials, Sirish had allegedly developed an extramarital relationship with Neelaveni. She was another married woman who also hails from the same village. As per reports, they both were reportedly left for Coimbatore and had been living together for some time.
 
When Sulochana came to know about their whereabouts, she travelled to Coimbatore and reportedly persuaded both of them to return to their native village. The trio also boarded the Shabari Express for the journey back to Srikakulam. 
 

Telangana Case: Consumed Poisonous Substances

According to the GRP, Sirish and Neelaveni allegedly consumed a poisonous substance during their return journey to Secunderabad. When the passengers got to know about the pair collapsing inside the coach, they immediately alerted the railway authorities for help.
 
After hearing about the couple, railway police rushed to the spot promptly and shifted both victims to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for emergency medical care, where both are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors are also closely monitoring their health. 
 
The Secunderabad GRP has registered the case and has launched an investigation into the matter. As the police probe continues, more details are expected to come about the matter.
 
(If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out to a mental health professional or your nearest mental health service.)
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

RELATED News

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

Can Vijay’s 25% TASMAC Salary Hike End Overcharging At Tamil Nadu Liquor Shops?

Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead

Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Man Booked for Alleged AI-Generated Defamatory Videos

LATEST NEWS

Knack Packaging IPO: Shares Jump Over 10% on Debut; Buy, Hold or Book Profits Now?

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

Dada First Poster Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration; Release Date Announced

ITR Filing 2026: Are You Eligible to File ITR-5? Income Tax Department Releases Excel Utility for AY 2026-27

Indian Influencer’s Raw, Unfiltered Glimpse Into Taliban-Run Afghanistan: Here’s What She Revealed

Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star

Major Collision Averted At Mumbai Airport After Two Planes come Face to face at Runway; Takeoff Aborted

Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster

US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran: What Prompted Washington to Attack Iranian Targets in Strait of Hormuz

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana
Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana
Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana
Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

QUICK LINKS