Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

A shocking incident took place in Hyderabad where a married man and a married woman allegedly attempted suicide after consuming a poisonous substance while travelling on the Shabari Express near Cherlapally railway station on the outskirts of Secunderabad on Tuesday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), both the passengers were rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. During investigation, police have identified the man as Sirish, a native of Chapra village in Srikakulam district. He was married to Sulochana.

Telangana Lovers Case: Couple Involved in Extramarital Relationship

According to the officials, Sirish had allegedly developed an extramarital relationship with Neelaveni. She was another married woman who also hails from the same village. As per reports, they both were reportedly left for Coimbatore and had been living together for some time.

When Sulochana came to know about their whereabouts, she travelled to Coimbatore and reportedly persuaded both of them to return to their native village. The trio also boarded the Shabari Express for the journey back to Srikakulam.

Telangana Case: Consumed Poisonous Substances

According to the GRP, Sirish and Neelaveni allegedly consumed a poisonous substance during their return journey to Secunderabad. When the passengers got to know about the pair collapsing inside the coach, they immediately alerted the railway authorities for help.

After hearing about the couple, railway police rushed to the spot promptly and shifted both victims to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for emergency medical care, where both are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors are also closely monitoring their health.

The Secunderabad GRP has registered the case and has launched an investigation into the matter. As the police probe continues, more details are expected to come about the matter.

(If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out to a mental health professional or your nearest mental health service.)