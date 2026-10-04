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Home > Regionals News > Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?

Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?

The pickup van was allegedly set on fire and another vehicle was vandalised, while several people were injured.

Police have detained three people and are investigating the alleged cattle-smuggling claims.
Police have detained three people and are investigating the alleged cattle-smuggling claims.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 13:20 IST

Two men were killed after a group of villagers allegedly attacked them on suspicion of cattle smuggling on the outskirts of Siliguri in West Bengal. The incident turned violent after villagers surrounded a group travelling in a pickup van and on two-wheelers, with one vehicle allegedly being set on fire and another vandalised. The deceased have been identified as Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Sonapur, and Sad Mohammad, a resident of Haryana, according to preliminary information. Several others were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment.

Villagers Surround Group Over Cattle Theft Suspicion

According to the initial account, the group arrived in the area in two-wheelers and a pickup van. Local residents allegedly suspected them of stealing cattle, claiming that incidents of cattle theft had recently been reported in the area. As word spread, a large number of villagers gathered and surrounded the group. The villagers allegedly caught several people they suspected of being involved in cattle theft and assaulted them. The allegations of cattle smuggling have not yet been independently established, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Pickup Van Set on Fire as Tensions Escalate

The situation reportedly became more tense as more villagers gathered at the spot. During the violence, the pickup van was allegedly set on fire, while another vehicle was vandalised. One of the men died at the scene, while another succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital. Several other people who were allegedly part of the group were also injured and admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police Detain Three, Search Underway

Police have detained three people in connection with the incident and admitted them to hospital for treatment. Officers are also examining the claims of cattle smuggling and the events that led to the mob attack. A search operation is underway to trace other people who allegedly fled the spot after the violence. Police are also investigating the deaths, injuries, vehicle damage and the alleged assault by the villagers. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
Also Read: ‘Tum Humse Maafi Maangna, Likht Mein…’: Dhirendra Shastri Warns Ludhiana Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi Amid Conversion Row

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Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?
Tags: cattle smugglingcattle theft suspicionhome-hero-pos-6mob violence West Bengalpickup van set on fireSiliguri mob attacktwo men lynchedvehicle torchedWest Bengal lynching

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Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?

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Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?

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Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?
Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?
Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?
Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?
Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?

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