LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?

Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?

A video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media, prompting attention from authorities. The incident has also raised concerns over vigilante violence and public humiliation.

The incident has raised concerns over public assault, humiliation and alleged vigilante violence. (Source:Screengrab)
The incident has raised concerns over public assault, humiliation and alleged vigilante violence. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 11:30 IST

Two young men were allegedly assaulted in the middle of a road in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district after being accused of transporting cattle illegally. The incident, reportedly from the Dhabla Siya area, came to light after a video of the alleged assault surfaced on social media. According to reports, activists intercepted a vehicle allegedly carrying eight cows. The two men travelling in the vehicle were reportedly detained. A video purportedly shows the men in a semi-naked state, being made to dance to a ‘Nagin-Nagin’ song while several men carrying belts and sticks surround them. The men also appear to be beaten during the episode.

Vehicle Carrying Eight Cows Intercepted

An office-bearer associated with the organisation that intercepted the vehicle claimed that the cattle were being transported towards Nagda and Kanwan and alleged that similar cattle transportation had been reported from the Dhabla area. However, allegations of cattle smuggling and the alleged assault are separate matters. The available video does not establish the complete circumstances leading to the confrontation or determine whether the men were involved in any illegal activity.

You Might Be Interested In

Not the First Cow-Related Assault in MP

The incident comes against a backdrop of several cases in Madhya Pradesh involving violence over allegations of cow smuggling or cattle-related offences. In June 2025, two men transporting cattle in Raisen district were attacked after being accused of cow smuggling. One of them, Junaid Qureshi, later died from his injuries, while the other remained critically ill. Police registered cases against people accused of the assault as well as a separate case related to alleged cattle transportation. Ujjain itself has witnessed similar controversies. In 2017, a man was beaten by a group who accused him of involvement in cow slaughter, although police later said the assault stemmed from a money dispute.

Law Enforcement Under Spotlight

The latest incident again raises questions about vigilante groups taking matters into their own hands. Allegations of illegal cattle transportation require investigation by law-enforcement authorities, while any assault or public humiliation must be examined separately under the law. The police investigation into the Ujjain incident will be crucial in establishing what happened and determining responsibility.
Also Read: Jamui Molestation Case: CM Samrat Choudhary’s Office Shares Victim’s Photograph On X; FIR Registered

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?
Tags: cattle transportation MPcow smuggling allegationcow vigilante violencehome-hero-pos-10Madhya Pradesh assaultmen forced to danceNagin Nagin danceNagin Nagin songtwo men beaten MPUjjain assault case

RELATED News

19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland

‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened

“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names

Private Parts Bleeding, Grinder Found In Room: Sant Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple Dies After Fourth-Floor Jump; What Really Happened?

Monkey Enters Ranchi Liquor Shop, Drinks Alcohol, Falls Unconscious; What Happened Next Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026 Women’s Squash Singles Final: When And Where To Watch Anahat Singh’s Gold Medal Match In India?

Anjali Anand’s Mother Has A Hilarious Review For Dhamaal 4: ‘One-Time Watch’ Wasn’t All – WATCH

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Quarter-Final Fixtures Revealed: Who Will India And Pakistan Face? Check Full Schedule

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Truth Behind Viral Clip And Controversy

A Joyous Farewell to Lord Ganesha on One Side, Heartfelt Birthday Wishes on the Other

Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu, Internet Spots Toxic And Bombay Velvet Connect

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Men’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030

Asian Games 2026: Who Will Team India Face In Quarter-Final? Opponents Revealed As Shreyas Iyer And Co. Eye Gold Medal Again

Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?
Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?
Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?
Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?
Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?

QUICK LINKS