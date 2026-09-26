Two Men Stripped, Beaten, Forced To Dance To ‘Nagin Nagin’ Song In Madhya Pradesh; What Led To Assault?

Two young men were allegedly assaulted in the middle of a road in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district after being accused of transporting cattle illegally. The incident, reportedly from the Dhabla Siya area, came to light after a video of the alleged assault surfaced on social media. According to reports, activists intercepted a vehicle allegedly carrying eight cows. The two men travelling in the vehicle were reportedly detained. A video purportedly shows the men in a semi-naked state, being made to dance to a ‘Nagin-Nagin’ song while several men carrying belts and sticks surround them. The men also appear to be beaten during the episode.

Vehicle Carrying Eight Cows Intercepted

An office-bearer associated with the organisation that intercepted the vehicle claimed that the cattle were being transported towards Nagda and Kanwan and alleged that similar cattle transportation had been reported from the Dhabla area. However, allegations of cattle smuggling and the alleged assault are separate matters. The available video does not establish the complete circumstances leading to the confrontation or determine whether the men were involved in any illegal activity.





Not the First Cow-Related Assault in MP

The incident comes against a backdrop of several cases in Madhya Pradesh involving violence over allegations of cow smuggling or cattle-related offences. In June 2025, two men transporting cattle in Raisen district were attacked after being accused of cow smuggling. One of them, Junaid Qureshi, later died from his injuries, while the other remained critically ill. Police registered cases against people accused of the assault as well as a separate case related to alleged cattle transportation. Ujjain itself has witnessed similar controversies. In 2017, a man was beaten by a group who accused him of involvement in cow slaughter, although police later said the assault stemmed from a money dispute.

Law Enforcement Under Spotlight

The latest incident again raises questions about vigilante groups taking matters into their own hands. Allegations of illegal cattle transportation require investigation by law-enforcement authorities, while any assault or public humiliation must be examined separately under the law. The police investigation into the Ujjain incident will be crucial in establishing what happened and determining responsibility.

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