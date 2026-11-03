LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat

Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat

A ₹30,000 payment dispute over a pickup van allegedly turned deadly in Gujarat's Amreli. Two farm workers, aged 16 and 21, were burnt alive while sleeping inside the vehicle. Police have arrested two accused.

Two Farm Workers Burnt Alive Inside Pickup Van Over ₹30,000 Dispute (Photo: AI)
Two Farm Workers Burnt Alive Inside Pickup Van Over ₹30,000 Dispute (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 20:56 IST

A dispute over just ₹30,000 allegedly ended in a horrifying double murder in Gujarat’s Amreli district. Two farm workers were burnt alive after two men allegedly set their pickup van on fire in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place in Lilia taluka. The victims were identified as Ravi Badhela, 16, and Nitin Pachaya, 21. Both belonged to Madhya Pradesh and worked as farm labourers in Gundaran village.

According to police, the two men were sleeping inside a pickup van parked in a field when the accused allegedly arrived, poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze. Their partially burnt bodies were later recovered from the vehicle.

You Might Be Interested In

How A ₹30,000 Vehicle Dispute Turned Deadly

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vismay Manseta said the alleged murders were linked to a financial dispute over the purchase of a vehicle. Preliminary investigations revealed that the main accused, Vinod Dodiyar, had purchased the vehicle from a man named Ritesh Singh through instalments. Although he had paid some money, ₹30,000 was still pending.

Following a payment dispute, Ritesh Singh allegedly handed over the vehicle to Kamlesh, the father of one of the victims. He reportedly told Kamlesh that Vinod owed him money and promised to settle the matter once the payment was cleared.

However, Vinod became angry after the vehicle was handed over to Kamlesh. He allegedly demanded either the return of the vehicle or a refund of his money. Ritesh Singh reportedly refused both demands.

Accused Allegedly Used Petrol To Set Vehicle On Fire

According to police, Vinod and his relative Raju Dodiyar allegedly planned the attack. Police said, “Under a pre-planned strategy, the accused filled petrol in their motorcycle at a petrol pump some distance away from the crime scene.”

They later stopped near the field, transferred petrol from the motorcycle’s tank into four to five small containers and allegedly poured it inside and outside the pickup van before setting it on fire. The two men then fled the scene.

Two Arrested Within Hours Of Double Murder

Ravi’s father, Kamlesh Badhela, and other family members rushed to the spot after learning about the fire. They tried to extinguish the flames, but the two workers had already died. Lilia police reached the location with forensic experts and launched an investigation. Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions. The main accused, Vinod Dodiyar, and his relative, Raju Dodiyar, were arrested within hours of the incident.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat
Tags: Burnt AliveDouble MurderGujarat crimeMidnight AttackMoney DisputePetrol AttackPickup Van FireShocking Murder

RELATED News

Assistant Sub-Inspector Allegedly Visits Woman Over Illicit Love Affair, Opens Fire After Villagers Surrounds Him In Madhubani- 1 Killed, 3 Injured; What Happened?

Watch Video: Car Flipped Over to Extract 8-Foot Python Hiding Under Bonnet in Bhopal, Snake Catchers Struggle to Free It—How Was the Rescue Completed?

Watch Video: Mob Armed With Sticks, Sharp Weapons Attacks BSF Jawans In Tripura, Snatches Weapon; What Happened?

Allahabad High Court Says CCTV Cameras Cannot Be Used To Spy On Neighbours Or Invade Their Privacy

CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd

LATEST NEWS

21-Year-Old Sailor From Gujarat Dies At Sea, 13 Rescued By Omani Coast Guard, What Happened To Their Cargo Ship Near Oman Amid War?

From 2,279 Litres of Patanjali Ghee to 1.44 Lakh Kg of Edible Oil, Tukaram Mundhe’s Rs 9 Crore Crackdown Exposes Food Safety Concerns

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

As AI Reshapes Consulting, a Former McKinsey Consultant’s #1 Amazon Bestseller Looks at the Human Side of the Job

4.1-Billion-Year-Old Mars Rock Found in Sahara Desert in 2022, Scientists Got Curious About Its Pink Colour, Here’s How They Traced Its Origin

India’s Best Electric Scooter: Questions to Ask Before Purchasing

Gold, Grace, Growth & Brilliance: Khazanchi Jewellers’ Migration to Mainboard Sets Stage for a Rs 5,000 Crore Horizon

‘I Will Resign, But Won’t Apologise’: Daler Mehndi Row Takes Fresh Turn As Subodh Uniyal Makes Big Statement

JSW MG Motor India registers 25% YoY growth in October 2026; wholesales stand at 8,013 units

Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat
Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat
Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat
Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat
Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat

QUICK LINKS