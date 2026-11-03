Two Men Went To Sleep Inside Pickup Van But Never Woke Up, Accused Poured Petrol And Set It On Fire Over Rs 30,000 Dispute In Gujarat

A dispute over just ₹30,000 allegedly ended in a horrifying double murder in Gujarat’s Amreli district. Two farm workers were burnt alive after two men allegedly set their pickup van on fire in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place in Lilia taluka. The victims were identified as Ravi Badhela, 16, and Nitin Pachaya, 21. Both belonged to Madhya Pradesh and worked as farm labourers in Gundaran village.

According to police, the two men were sleeping inside a pickup van parked in a field when the accused allegedly arrived, poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze. Their partially burnt bodies were later recovered from the vehicle.

How A ₹30,000 Vehicle Dispute Turned Deadly

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vismay Manseta said the alleged murders were linked to a financial dispute over the purchase of a vehicle. Preliminary investigations revealed that the main accused, Vinod Dodiyar, had purchased the vehicle from a man named Ritesh Singh through instalments. Although he had paid some money, ₹30,000 was still pending.

Following a payment dispute, Ritesh Singh allegedly handed over the vehicle to Kamlesh, the father of one of the victims. He reportedly told Kamlesh that Vinod owed him money and promised to settle the matter once the payment was cleared.

However, Vinod became angry after the vehicle was handed over to Kamlesh. He allegedly demanded either the return of the vehicle or a refund of his money. Ritesh Singh reportedly refused both demands.

Accused Allegedly Used Petrol To Set Vehicle On Fire

According to police, Vinod and his relative Raju Dodiyar allegedly planned the attack. Police said, “Under a pre-planned strategy, the accused filled petrol in their motorcycle at a petrol pump some distance away from the crime scene.”

They later stopped near the field, transferred petrol from the motorcycle’s tank into four to five small containers and allegedly poured it inside and outside the pickup van before setting it on fire. The two men then fled the scene.

Two Arrested Within Hours Of Double Murder

Ravi’s father, Kamlesh Badhela, and other family members rushed to the spot after learning about the fire. They tried to extinguish the flames, but the two workers had already died. Lilia police reached the location with forensic experts and launched an investigation. Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions. The main accused, Vinod Dodiyar, and his relative, Raju Dodiyar, were arrested within hours of the incident.