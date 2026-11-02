Two Men With Fake Press IDs Film Foreign Woman In Ahmedabad Hotel, Threaten Manager Over Prostitution Racket; Demand Rs 5 Lakh To Suppress Footage

In a shocking case of alleged extortion, two men posing as journalists reportedly entered a room at a well-known hotel in Ahmedabad and filmed a foreign woman without her consent. The accused allegedly threatened to circulate the footage on social media unless the hotel management paid them Rs 5 lakh to settle the matter. According to the complaint, the men recorded the woman inside her hotel room and claimed that prostitution was being carried out on the premises. They allegedly approached the hotel manager with the video and demanded money to prevent its circulation online.

Video Uploaded After Hotel Manager Refuses to Pay

The hotel manager reportedly refused to meet the demand, following which the accused allegedly uploaded the video on social media with misleading captions. The footage was accompanied by claims that the Ahmedabad hotel was operating a prostitution racket by inviting foreign women for Rs 25,000. The allegations circulated online, raising concerns over the recording of a woman without her consent and the alleged use of the footage to threaten the hotel management.

Accused Posed as Journalists on Instagram

According to police, both accused had described themselves as journalists on their Instagram profiles. However, their activities primarily appeared to revolve around alleged extortion, officials said. The incident has raised questions about individuals allegedly using the identity of journalists to intimidate people and demand money.

Complaint Filed Against Four People

A complaint has been filed against four people at the Women Crime West Police Station in connection with the incident. The case involves allegations of unauthorised filming, threats to circulate private footage and an alleged demand for Rs 5 lakh from the hotel manager. Police are looking into the allegations and the role of those named in the complaint. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over women’s privacy and the misuse of social media platforms to threaten and allegedly extort money from individuals and establishments.

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