Two Minors Kill 17-Year-Old Friend for Gold Chain to Buy Bike and Throw Birthday Party, Then Douse Body to Avoid Arrest

Two minors were arrested for killing a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra’s Thane district. According to a police official, they did this to rob him of his gold chain so that they could hold a party and buy a motorcycle.

The police started the investigation after receiving a missing complaint filed by the parents of the 17-year-old boy, living in Azad Nagar in Thane West. The parents stated that their son had been missing since the previous day, September 25, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V), Prashant Kadam, while addressing the media.

Details Come to Light During Investigation

According to the reports, the Kasarvadavali police filed a case of kidnapping and started questioning his friends, one of whom informed the police about sighting the missing boy riding a scooter along with another boy on September 24, a police official informed.

The boy further told the police about the scooter going from Brahmand Circle to Ghodbunder Road; however, no image of the scooter or the two boys could be found even after a careful examination of 80-90 CCTV cameras on the route, a police official informed.

“This boy was questioned in detail on October 15 after technical analysis of mobile numbers, call detail records (CDR), and interrogation of school friends, relatives, and staff threw up discrepancies. The teen confessed that he and another friend had killed the missing person on the night of September 24 near Brahmand Phase-2,” the official said.

Minors Doused the Corpse With Petrol to Avoid Arrest

The boy informed police that he and his accomplice had committed the murder to take away the gold chain from the victim to organise a birthday party and to buy a motorcycle, according to the official.

They attacked their friend with a knife and beat him to death with a heavy rock. In order to get rid of any possible evidence, they came back the next day, doused the corpse with petrol and burnt it, the official stated.

“To further confuse investigators, they smashed the victim’s mobile phone and tossed the broken pieces onto a passing bus so that its location markers would keep moving across different areas,” the official said, adding that these ideas to evade arrest were picked up from films and serials.

The dead body was found, and the kidnapping case was escalated to murder, destruction of evidence and other criminal acts, according to the DCP. Further investigation is being carried out by Kasarvadavali police under senior inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar.