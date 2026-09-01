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Home > Regionals News > Two Muslim Women In Burqas Stopped At The Gate Of BMC-Run Cooper Hospital; Viral Video Sparks Debate

Two Muslim Women In Burqas Stopped At The Gate Of BMC-Run Cooper Hospital; Viral Video Sparks Debate

A viral video from Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital shows two Muslim burqa-clad women at the hospital premises, with one woman carrying a baby. The incident has sparked a debate over security checks, entry rules and privacy.

Two Muslim Women In Burqas Stopped At The Gate Of BMC-Run Cooper Hospital; Viral Video Sparks Debate

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 11:45 IST

A controversy has erupted at Mumbai’s BMC-run Cooper Hospital after two Muslim women wearing burqas were allegedly stopped at the hospital gate and denied entry. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a heated exchange between one of the women, identified as Jahanara Sheikh, and security personnel stationed at the entrance. The incident has raised questions over hospital security checks, privacy and the rules governing entry.

Two Muslim Women Allegedly Stopped at Hospital Gate

According to the viral video, Jahanara Sheikh arrived at the hospital wearing a burqa along with another woman who was carrying a baby. Both women’s faces were reportedly visible. They were accompanied by a man who recorded the incident on his phone. The video shows Sheikh questioning the security personnel over why the women were being stopped from entering the hospital.

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Woman Demands To See Hospital Rules

During the argument, Sheikh can be heard asking officials to show the rule under which women wearing burqas are required to remove them before entering the premises. She appears to object to the demand, while the security guard continues to prevent the women from entering the hospital. The exchange takes place at the main entrance and quickly becomes heated.

Security Concerns Cited

Security personnel reportedly cited precautions related to identity verification and the safety of people inside the hospital. During the conversation, concerns over incidents such as child theft were also reportedly mentioned. However, the video alone does not establish whether the security staff were acting under a formal hospital policy or following an on-the-spot identity verification procedure.

Hospital Yet To Confirm Incident

The Cooper Hospital administration has not officially confirmed the incident so far. It also remains unclear whether the hospital has a written rule requiring visitors wearing burqas to remove them for identification. There is also no confirmed information about whether the hospital or the women have filed any formal complaint over the incident.

Mumbai Sees Another Hospital Controversy

The incident comes amid other controversies involving medical facilities in Mumbai. Last month, a doctor was reportedly assaulted, drawing attention to safety and security concerns at hospitals. The latest episode has now sparked a wider online debate over the balance between security protocols, privacy and individual rights.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today

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Two Muslim Women In Burqas Stopped At The Gate Of BMC-Run Cooper Hospital; Viral Video Sparks Debate
Tags: BMC Cooper HospitalBurqa Controversy MumbaiBurqa Entry RowBurqa Woman StoppedCooper Hospital Burqa RowCooper Hospital Viral Videohome-hero-pos-12Hospital Security RulesJahanara SheikhMumbai Cooper HospitalMumbai Hospital NewsMumbai news

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Two Muslim Women In Burqas Stopped At The Gate Of BMC-Run Cooper Hospital; Viral Video Sparks Debate

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