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Home > Regionals News > Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple

Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple

Two Patna schoolgirls who left home on August 7 were found near Khagaria railway station after reportedly marrying at a temple. Both refused to return home.

Patna schoolgirls found in Khagaria after reported marriage (Image: AI-generated)
Patna schoolgirls found in Khagaria after reported marriage (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 10:54 IST

Two schoolgirls from Patna’s Adalatganj area, who are neighbours and had known each other for around three years, were recovered near Khagaria railway station after leaving their homes on August 7. The girls, one studying in Class 10 and the other in Class 12, reportedly told police that they were in a relationship and had travelled to Khagaria to formalise it through marriage. They reportedly had around Rs 3,500 with them when they left.

Reportedly, the case came to light after the families filed a missing persons complaint at the Kotwali police station. A police team, including female officer Poonam Kumari, travelled to Khagaria while searching for the two. The girls were eventually found wandering around Khagaria railway station and were brought back to Patna.

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Patna schoolgirls told police about their reported temple marriage

As per reports, during questioning, the Patna schoolgirls told police that they had known each other for about three years and had been in a love relationship. According to their statements, they left home on August 7 and went to Khagaria, where they reportedly got married at a temple.

After the reported marriage, the two took a room at a hotel and stayed there. One of the girls is a Class 10 student and the other is studying in Class 12. The Class 10 student reportedly belongs to a Hindu family, while the Class 12 student is Muslim. The father of the Class 10 student is reportedly a CID employee.

Patna schoolgirls refuse to meet families after recovery

According to reports, after being brought back, the Patna schoolgirls underwent medical examination. Their families also came to meet them, but both reportedly refused to speak to their family members. They have remained firm that they want to stay with each other and say they want to live together.

Police are now following the required legal process because of their ages. Their statements and other procedures are being recorded according to the law. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and reported marriage.

Patna schoolgirls case moves before court as police continue probe

Reports say that the ASP Law and Order said that one is an adult and the other is a minor. Both are being produced before the court, and further action is underway. The officer also said the two are neighbours and that there are reports of them getting married.

The police have continued their investigation into the Patna schoolgirls case after their recovery from Khagaria. The missing persons complaint, their statements, medical examination and court proceedings will now form part of the legal process. Since their ages and legal status are central to the case, authorities are proceeding according to the applicable law.

Also Read: Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar    

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Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple
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Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple

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Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple
Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple
Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple
Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple

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