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Home > Regionals News > Two Pilgrims Dead After Iron Girder Collapses Under Flyover In Haridwar

Two Pilgrims Dead After Iron Girder Collapses Under Flyover In Haridwar

Two young Kanwar pilgrims were killed after a heavy iron girder slipped at an under-construction flyover in Haridwar.

Two young Kanwar pilgrims killed after a heavy iron girder collapsed under flyover in Haridwar. (Source: Reuters)
Two young Kanwar pilgrims killed after a heavy iron girder collapsed under flyover in Haridwar. (Source: Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 20:42 IST

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two Kanwar pilgrims were declared dead after a heavy iron girder collapsed near an under-construction flyover in Haridwar. According to reports, the pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Ganga River and had paused to rest under the shade of the construction site. The heavy iron structure suddenly slipped and collapsed onto them as a crowd gathered nearby. Local police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal accident.

How the Fatal Incident Unfolded in Haridwar

According to official reports, the deceased have been identified as Tanuj (21) and Krishna (22). The two young men were resting directly beneath the iron girder to escape the heat. Preliminary eyewitness accounts suggest that a few other pilgrims had climbed onto the elevated girder, causing the heavy structure to lose balance, slip, and fall directly on top of Tanuj and Krishna. Fellow pilgrims and onlookers rushed to pull them out from under the heavy metal beam and immediately transported them to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared both of them dead upon arrival.

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Police Launch Investigation; Families Informed

Following the incident, the Bahadrabad police station promptly notified the families of the deceased young men about the tragedy. Haridwar Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nisha Yadav, confirmed the deaths and stated that a case has been registered. “The exact cause of the accident remains a matter of ongoing investigation. Necessary legal action will be taken based on our findings as the inquiry progresses,” she added. Authorities are currently questioning eyewitnesses and inspecting the construction site to fix accountability for safety lapses.

Also Read: Legendary Mountaineer Nirmal Purja Killed in POK Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

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Two Pilgrims Dead After Iron Girder Collapses Under Flyover In Haridwar
Tags: Bahadrabad police station HaridwarHaridwar flyover accidentHaridwar flyover tragedyhome-hero-pos-4Iron girder collapse HaridwarKanwar pilgrims killed Haridwar

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Two Pilgrims Dead After Iron Girder Collapses Under Flyover In Haridwar

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Two Pilgrims Dead After Iron Girder Collapses Under Flyover In Haridwar
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