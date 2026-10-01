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Home > Regionals News > Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre

Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre

Two sadhus were allegedly murdered inside a Shiva temple in Shahjahanpur, where their bodies were later set on fire. One youth has been detained.

Two Sadhus Murdered, Bodies Burnt Inside Shahjahanpur Temple (Image: ITV)
Two Sadhus Murdered, Bodies Burnt Inside Shahjahanpur Temple (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 10:11 IST

Two sadhus were allegedly murdered inside a Shiva temple in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, before their bodies were set on fire on a wooden pyre inside the temple. The burnt remains were found on Thursday morning, triggering panic and tension in Sutha village under Khudaganj police station. One youth has been taken into custody in connection with the Shahjahanpur incident.

Reportedly, villagers reached the temple around 7 am and saw smoke coming from inside. One sadhu’s body was still burning, while the other had been reduced to a skeleton. The bodies were found around 10 metres apart. The temple is in Khudaganj, around 70 km from the Shahjahanpur district headquarters.

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Shahjahanpur temple killings leave two sadhus dead and bodies burnt

The victims have been identified as Baba Gopal Das, 70, and Baba Bihari Das, 60. Both had been living at the Shiva temple in Sutha village. Gopal Das, a resident of the Azizganj neighbourhood, was a storyteller and had lived at the temple for around 20 years.

As per reports, villagers said, “Sadhu Gopal Das (70), a resident of the Azizganj neighborhood, was a storyteller. He had been living at the temple for about 20 years, while Bihari Das (60) was from our village. Previously, Bihari Das lived at the Thakurji temple in Sutha village. A month ago, he became Gopal Das’s disciple. After this, both began living at the Shiva temple.”

Shahjahanpur probe turns to alleged attack by local youth

According to reports, Baba Bihari Das’s nephew Pradeep Singh, who lives in the village, alleged that a nearby youth was behind the killings. He said, “Sumit, who lives nearby, committed the murder. He had attacked them several times.” Police have taken one youth into custody as tensions remain high in the village.

Shahjahanpur witness recalls seeing burning bodies at 7 am

Dragpal, who cleans the temple, told locals he discovered the bodies when he reached the temple at 7 am He said, “When I reached the temple at 7 a.m., I found the bodies burning. I hadn’t seen them that night. I last saw them on Wednesday afternoon at 3 pm After that, I returned home.”

The Shahjahanpur incident has left the village tense as police investigate the double murder and the circumstances surrounding the burning of the two sadhus.

Also Read: 22 Lives Lost While A Rs 2.40 Crore Pipeline File Sat On ‘Discuss’ For 72 Days: What Indore Water Deaths Investigation Found    

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Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre
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Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre

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Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre
Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre
Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre
Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre
Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre

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