Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?

Two sisters and four children have died by suicide in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, leaving their families devastated. The incidents took place on Wednesday in the areas under Bairad and Kolaras police stations. Anjali Rawat, 35, who was eight months pregnant, died along with her six-year-old son, Prashant, in Gungargaon, while her elder sister, Sita Rawat, 40, and her three children were later found dead at a farm in Khonkar village.

First Madhya Pradesh incident follows husband’s death

Anjali, a resident of Gungargaon under Bairad police station, was reportedly struggling emotionally after her husband, Dharamveer Rawat, died in a road accident about a month ago. On Wednesday afternoon, she went to a field with her four children and died by suicide along with Prashant.

Her three daughters were also with her, but one of them managed to pull her hand free and run home to alert the family. Her presence of mind helped save the other children, although Anjali and her son died.

Elder sister and three children found dead in Madhya Pradesh

Later that evening, Anjali’s elder sister, Sita Rawat, who lived in Sesai village under Kolaras police station, died by suicide along with her children, Rakhi, 14, Priyanka, 11, and Shlok, six. Their bodies were found at a farm in Khonkar village.

The family grew worried when Sita and the children had not returned home by around 6 pm. Relatives began searching for them and, after reaching the farm, found footwear left behind. A short distance away, they discovered the bodies.

Madhya Pradesh police investigate both incidents

Police registered cases of unnatural death following the two incidents and sent all six bodies for post-mortem examinations. The deaths have left both families devastated.

Officials said that “every aspect of both incidents is being investigated to determine the cause of these suicides.” Investigations are underway in both the Bairad and Kolaras police station areas.

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