LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?

Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?

Two sisters and four children died by suicide in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district. Police have registered cases of unnatural death and launched investigations.

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Two Sisters And Four Children Die
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Two Sisters And Four Children Die

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 16:11 IST

Two sisters and four children have died by suicide in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, leaving their families devastated. The incidents took place on Wednesday in the areas under Bairad and Kolaras police stations. Anjali Rawat, 35, who was eight months pregnant, died along with her six-year-old son, Prashant, in Gungargaon, while her elder sister, Sita Rawat, 40, and her three children were later found dead at a farm in Khonkar village.

First Madhya Pradesh incident follows husband’s death

Anjali, a resident of Gungargaon under Bairad police station, was reportedly struggling emotionally after her husband, Dharamveer Rawat, died in a road accident about a month ago. On Wednesday afternoon, she went to a field with her four children and died by suicide along with Prashant.

You Might Be Interested In

Her three daughters were also with her, but one of them managed to pull her hand free and run home to alert the family. Her presence of mind helped save the other children, although Anjali and her son died.

Elder sister and three children found dead in Madhya Pradesh

Later that evening, Anjali’s elder sister, Sita Rawat, who lived in Sesai village under Kolaras police station, died by suicide along with her children, Rakhi, 14, Priyanka, 11, and Shlok, six. Their bodies were found at a farm in Khonkar village.

The family grew worried when Sita and the children had not returned home by around 6 pm. Relatives began searching for them and, after reaching the farm, found footwear left behind. A short distance away, they discovered the bodies.

Madhya Pradesh police investigate both incidents

Police registered cases of unnatural death following the two incidents and sent all six bodies for post-mortem examinations. The deaths have left both families devastated.

Officials said that “every aspect of both incidents is being investigated to determine the cause of these suicides.” Investigations are underway in both the Bairad and Kolaras police station areas.

Also Read: Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?
Tags: crime newslatest newsmadhya pradesh newstop storyviral news

RELATED News

Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks At Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

Indian National Jailed in Dubai For 3 Months, Father Seeks Help to Free Son; Alleges Agent Trapped Him in Legal Case

Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

LATEST NEWS

Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’

WPL 2027 Auction: From Chamari Athapaththu to Taniya Bhatia, Meet Five Players That Went Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

Is Gullu Evicted From Bigg Boss 20? Here’s What We Know After His Fight With Yung DSA

Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timings: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Mumbai Hosts SPARK, India’s AI Creativity Summit, Showcasing Live AI Filmmaking to 500+ Creative Leaders

Parul University Celebrates Global Heritage and Cultural Exchange at 4th International Folklore Festival

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi 24th Installment Date and Time: How Much Money and When Will It Hit Your Account Tomorrow?

‘I Am A Proud Dimagi Naxal’: Why Naseeruddin Shah Is Criticising The Government Over Jamia Protests

Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?
Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?
Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?
Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?
Two Sisters, One 8-Months-Pregnant, Found Dead Along With Their Children In MP; Elder Sister Took Her Three Children To Farm – What Happened Next?

QUICK LINKS