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Home > Regionals News > Two Sons Allegedly Beat Elderly Father In Public Over Land Dispute-Watch

Two Sons Allegedly Beat Elderly Father In Public Over Land Dispute-Watch

Police have registered a case based on the father’s complaint and are investigating the allegations.

Two Sons Allegedly Beat Elderly Father In Public Over Land Dispute-Watch

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 12:05 IST

A shocking incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Pune district, where two brothers allegedly assaulted their elderly parents following a dispute over the sale of a plot. The incident, reported from Indapur, was reportedly captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. Police have registered a case against the two accused brothers and launched an investigation.

Dispute Over Sale of Land

According to the complaint, the dispute arose after the family’s land was sold. The elderly man, identified as Tukaram Kisan Raut, reportedly sold a plot registered in the name of his wife, Anjana Raut. His sons, Sanjay Tukaram Raut and Rajendra Tukaram Raut, allegedly questioned their parents about the decision to sell the property. The disagreement reportedly escalated into a heated confrontation.

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Sons Allegedly Assaulted Parents

During the confrontation, the two brothers allegedly abused their parents and assaulted their father with a wooden stick. The elderly man was reportedly beaten in public, while the accused allegedly demanded that the property be taken back. According to the complaint, the brothers also allegedly threatened their parents with further violence if the property was not returned. The incident has sparked concern after a video purportedly showing the assault surfaced on social media.

Police Register Case

Following the incident, Tukaram Kisan Raut approached the Indapur police and lodged a complaint against his two sons. Police subsequently registered a case against Sanjay Raut and Rajendra Raut. Authorities have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the dispute over the property. Further action will be taken based on the investigation and evidence collected by the police. The viral video has drawn attention to the alleged attack, although the circumstances shown in the footage and the allegations made in the complaint are subject to police investigation.

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Two Sons Allegedly Beat Elderly Father In Public Over Land Dispute-Watch
Tags: caught on cameraelderly father assaultedfather sons property disputehome-hero-pos-4Indapur land disputeland sale disputemaharashtra newsPune land disputePune newssons beat fatherviral videowooden stick assault

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Two Sons Allegedly Beat Elderly Father In Public Over Land Dispute-Watch
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