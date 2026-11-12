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Home > Regionals News > Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?

Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?

Two Special Police Officers were found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district after they went missing while travelling to relieve personnel at an Army post. A possible militant ambush is being investigated.

Two Missing SPOs Found Dead In Kishtwar Forest After Gunfire (Image: X)
Two Missing SPOs Found Dead In Kishtwar Forest After Gunfire (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 12:42 IST

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who went missing while travelling through the forested mountains of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district were found dead with bullet injuries early Thursday. The bodies of Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45, were recovered after a massive search operation involving the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police. Their service weapons were missing, raising suspicion of a possible militant ambush. Officials said the possibility of militant involvement was being examined.

Both personnel belonged to Kiyar village in the remote Dachhan belt and were attached to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Kishtwar Police. They were posted in the Kiyar sector and had been assigned rotation duty at the 17 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Marwah.

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Kishtwar SPOs went missing while travelling to Army post

Reports say that according to officials, Chand and Kumar left Kiyar on Wednesday to relieve personnel stationed at the Army post but never reached their destination. Around 3:30 pm, gunshots were reportedly heard near the Deharna forest area as the two travelled through the dense forests and mountainous terrain.

Porters who were either accompanying the personnel or travelling along the route heard the firing and rushed back to alert security forces. Since security teams were already deployed nearby, the initial suspicion was that the gunshots could have been the result of friendly fire or a communication gap.

However, concerns grew when the two SPOs could not be contacted and failed to report for duty.

Kishtwar search operation focuses on possible militant ambush

According to reports, authorities suspect that hidden terrorists may have ambushed the personnel in a remote shadow-zone area. Their disappearance triggered a joint cordon and search operation involving the Army, CRPF and local police.

Security personnel searched difficult mountain terrain and dense forest stretches across Dachhan before recovering the bullet-riddled bodies early Thursday. The missing service weapons have added to concerns over a possible militant attack.

Kishtwar sees continued counter-insurgency operations

Reportedly, the incident comes amid ongoing operations to eliminate the remaining militant presence in the district. Dense forests, difficult mountain routes and remote settlements continue to make it challenging for security agencies to track militant movements.

As per the available figures, there have been five fatalities due to terror activities in Kishtwar in the year 2026, out of which four were terrorists and one was an Army soldier. In the year 2025, there were four deaths involving three terrorists and one Army soldier.

Kishtwar administration appeals to residents to report suspicious activity

On October 4, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma appealed to residents of Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan to cooperate with security agencies and report suspicious activity promptly.

“Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan areas have immense tourism potential, but the presence of active militants remains one of the key reasons restricting tourist movement in the region,” Sharma said, stressing the importance of peace and security for tourism and development.

The latest killings have once again brought the security situation in Kishtwar’s remote areas into focus.

Also Read: Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag    

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Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?
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Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?

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Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?

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Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?
Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?
Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?
Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?
Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?

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