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Home > Regionals News > Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

A Bengaluru road dispute between two women and an auto driver over a ride booking and cancellation turned into a physical fight, with a video going viral. Police have registered an FIR and begun investigating.

Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute. Image Credit: @gharkekalesh/X
Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute. Image Credit: @gharkekalesh/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 16:43 IST

The latest thing trending on the internet these days is the clash between two ladies and an auto rickshaw driver in Bengaluru. There is a video of the fight which has gone viral, causing people to debate about it.

What Actually Happened On The Street?

According to reports, the fight took place on Monday afternoon at 3rd sector of HSR Layout. The fight began when there was a dispute regarding the price of the auto ride.

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The Video That Went Viral

A bystander captured the fight on video which was then uploaded on Instagram and other social media platforms. In the video, one can see the two ladies and the driver having a verbal altercation and then a fight breaking out after that. Both the ladies and the driver can be seen pushing and fighting with each other before someone else intervenes and stops the fight.

Police Action

As per police reports, an FIR has been lodged in view of the complaint made by the ladies against the auto driver who has already been identified. As per the police officials, the reason for the fight was related to the booking and cancellation of the ride and not the fare alone. The investigation is still on to find out exactly what happened first.

How Did Social Media Respond To The Video?

The video has divided opinions on both sides. While one user asked why did the women not resolve the issue of fare before boarding the auto and wondered who actually attacked whom since one of the women in the video was aggressive while other was trying to pacify, another user has found this incident very unfortunate and has opined that violence will never solve any problem and most of the things can be sorted out through discussion.

Some users claimed the women were allegedly drunk and struck first. These claims are unverified and have not been confirmed by police. Another user asked why bystanders film such fights instead of stepping in to stop them, while a fourth said people must not let bias against auto drivers cloud judgement and that clarity is needed on what actually took place.

The Bigger Question

Fare disputes between passengers and auto drivers are a familiar sight in Indian cities, especially when rides are booked and cancelled through apps. This case shows how a small disagreement over money or booking terms can quickly spiral into violence, and how a few seconds of footage can shape public opinion before the facts are known.

What Comes Next

Police will now examine the complaint, the video and statements from those involved. Until the probe is complete, it would be unfair to blame either side. The incident is a reminder that patience and a calm word can save everyone from a legal case and a viral moment they never wanted.

Also Read: Blood Stains, Two Bodies And A Shocking Mystery: Teacher Couple Murdered In Sultanpur

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Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

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Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

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Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral
Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral
Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral
Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral
Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

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