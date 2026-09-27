Tyre Burst, Fortuner Skids and Crashes Into Pole: CCTV Captures BJP MLA’s Shocking Ganga Expressway Accident

Chandrapal Singh Lodhi, BJP MLA, was injured following an accident involving his Fortuner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on the Ganga Expressway. The accident occurred in the Siyana locality. As per the preliminary information available, it seems that the SUV’s tyre blew up while it was being driven on the expressway.

Two people, including the MLA and another passenger, were injured in the accident, and both of them were rushed to the private hospital in Hapur.

CCTV Footage Reveals Skid of Fortuner Over Wet Road

Footage of the accident is now out. The video reveals that the Fortuner was driving on the expressway when it skidded on the road. The vehicle then lost control and crashed against a pole that was on the side of the road. The accident happened in heavy rains in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Ganga Expressway has reportedly witnessed waterlogging in several parts because of the heavy rains.

Was Aquaplaning Behind The Accident?

While the official cause of the incident has not yet been released, there seems to be a possibility that it could be the SUV aquaplaning on the wet area. Since water has apparently formed on certain sections of the expressway, one possible reason for the accident could be that of aquaplaning.

Aquaplaning involves water forming between the tyres and the road surface of the vehicle. This results in reduced traction and can even become a problem when trying to manoeuvre and brake. Factors like speed, water puddles on the road and old tyres can increase the chances of this occurring. A driver could experience light steering or find the vehicle drifting or sliding.

BJP MLA Chandrapal Singh Lodhi’s Toyota Fortuner skidded off the Ganga Expressway and hit a pole in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/WCn7C1aV9S — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 26, 2026

Ganga Expressway Toll Plaza Submerged After Heavy Rain

The MLA’s accident comes as heavy rain has caused serious waterlogging in parts of the Ganga Expressway. In Unnao, intermittent rainfall for nearly 36 hours has affected several areas. Poor drainage has reportedly made the situation worse. The Sonik toll plaza exit on the Ganga Expressway was again inundated after two days of rain.

Reports from the area said water had reached around 5-6 feet at some spots. Several toll cabins were reportedly completely submerged. A trailer truck also became stranded on the service road. Water entered its engine, reportedly damaging the vehicle.

Generators And JCB Deployed To Clear Water

The agency responsible for the expressway has deployed three generators to pump out the accumulated water. Tractors are being used to operate the equipment. A JCB has also been brought in. A pit is being created near the service road to divert water away from the t

oll plaza. Despite several hours of efforts, the water level has reportedly not fallen significantly.

Commuters Fear Getting Stranded

The waterlogging has caused trouble for the travellers commuting between Unnao and Prayagraj. According to some of the travellers, many have been waiting for the water levels to recede to pass through the concerned section. Concerns have also been raised about the possibility of getting stuck in the traffic while approaching or leaving the toll plaza.

The 594-km Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut with Prayagraj, has had to face the same waterlogging problem at Sonik toll plaza in the past due to excessive rains. There were reports that the area had witnessed waterlogging due to rainfall that took place more than a month ago.