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Home > Regionals News > Udhaynidhi Stalin Arrested by Tamil Nadu Police Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks Against Actor Trisha

Udhaynidhi Stalin Arrested by Tamil Nadu Police Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks Against Actor Trisha

Leader of Opposition Udhaynidhi Stalin has been arrested by Tamil Nadu Police from his residence over his controversial remarks against actor Trisha.

Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested by Tamil Nadu Police (Image: Trisha Krishnan via Instagram/ANI)
Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested by Tamil Nadu Police (Image: Trisha Krishnan via Instagram/ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 11:48 IST

Leader of Opposition Udhaynidhi Stalin has been arrested by Tamil Nadu Police from his residence over his controversial remarks against actor Trisha. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest comes after the TVK’s Women Wing had filed a complaint on his controversial remarks against Trisha.
 Sources say, Udhaynidhi stalin has moved the Madras High Court for an anticipatory bail that is coming up for an urgent hearing.
 Heavy police security has been deployed around Udhayanidhi Stalin’s house in Chennai after the team of Tanjavur police have reached his house to arrest him.

What He Actually Said About Trisha?

Stalin, the former deputy chief minister of the State, was taken away by police from his Neelankarai residence in a bus. He will be taken to Thanjavur, where during a rally held yesterday in his public address over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting “Trisha, Trisha.” 

Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, “Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there,” before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.

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TVK protest against Udhayanidhi

Meanwhile, TVK workers and supporters staged a protest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore. The women’s wing of TVK had yesterday lodged a complaint at the Thanjavur police station, alleging that Udhayanidhi made a double-entendre remark about actor Trisha Krishnan. 

Udhayanidhi also faced strong criticism from the ruling camp. TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan termed the remark “disgusting” and accused the DMK leadership of lowering the standards of political discourse. 

“Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan. Your announced protest collapsed even before it could begin. Now, desperate for attention, you have resorted to cheap provocation and engagement farming. This is precisely why the people of Tamil Nadu rejected you and confined you to the position you are in today. Continue with this arrogance and indecency, and you will soon be erased from public relevance altogether. Even by Arivalayam’s already abysmal standards, this is a new low,” Charan said.

MDMK Principal Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Durai Vaiko also criticised the alleged remark, saying the focus of the event should have remained on the Cauvery issue and the concerns of Tamil Nadu’s farmers.”The issue was about Cauvery and the sufferings of the Tamil Nadu farmers.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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Udhaynidhi Stalin Arrested by Tamil Nadu Police Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks Against Actor Trisha
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