Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple Tests 91-Ft Footbridge Ahead Of Nag Panchami, Over 300 Guards Jump For 10 Minutes

The new 91-foot-long foot overbridge at the Mahakaleshwar temple complex in Ujjain was put through a dramatic load test ahead of Nag Panchami, with more than 300 security guards simultaneously walking and jumping on it for 10 minutes. The test was conducted to check whether the bridge could safely handle the heavy rush of devotees. Officials found the structure completely safe, while a video showing hundreds of guards jumping together on the bridge has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the test was carried out keeping the Nag Panchami crowds in mind. Last year, more than five lakh devotees crossed the bridge while visiting the temple. This year, the doors of the Nag Chandreshwar temple opened at midnight, after which devotees began arriving for darshan. The darshan process will continue until midnight.

Mahakaleshwar temple bridge gets 300-person safety limit

The iron bridge is 91 feet long and 10 feet wide, with five feet designated for approach and five feet for departure. It connects the Vitthal Pandharinath Temple area inside the Mahakaleshwar temple complex with the roof of the Nag Chandreshwar Temple, where the shrine is located.

As per reports, officials have recommended that a maximum of 300 devotees be allowed on the bridge at one time. To make the route safer during the rush, instructions have also been issued to lay jute matting to prevent slipping, install CCTV cameras and provide emergency buttons. Earlier, devotees reached the shrine by climbing the stone stairs inside the temple, but the route was changed as the number of visitors increased.

Mahakaleshwar temple shrine opens only once a year

The Nag Chandreshwar shrine is situated on the third floor of the Mahakaleshwar temple complex. Its doors are opened only once a year, on Nag Panchami, and remain open for 24 hours. Darshan is not permitted on other days of the year, making the festival a major annual gathering of devotees.

The shrine houses an unusual 11th-century statue in which Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are seated beneath a large serpent with 10 to 11 hoods. Lord Ganesha is also depicted alongside them. It is believed that this particular form of Lord Shiva cannot be seen anywhere else in the world.

Mahakaleshwar temple statue linked to King Bhoja-era history

Historical evidence places the statue around 1050 AD, during the reign of King Bhoja of the Parmar dynasty. According to mythology, Takshaka, the king of serpents, performed intense penance to Lord Shiva at the same spot.

The new bridge is therefore being used to manage the exceptional Nag Panchami rush around the Mahakaleshwar temple complex, where the annual opening of the Nag Chandreshwar shrine draws lakhs of devotees. The load test was conducted before the festival crowd was allowed to use the structure.

Also Read Jharkhand Cancels Recruitment Exams: Why Govt Took The Call As DN Mahto Ends Hunger Strike