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Home > Regionals News > UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

A 35-year-old Manchester-based software engineer was found dead in a Gurugram hotel jacuzzi hours after checking in, leaving his Agra family devastated as wedding preparations were underway.

UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions
UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 16:52 IST

He had spent a few days in the hills, seen a friend off at the airport and booked a room for the night. Hours later, hotel staff opened the door and found him in the water of the in-room jacuzzi. The family in Agra, who were preparing for his wedding, now have a different journey ahead of them.

The Last Few Hours

Pranjil Pathak, 35, was a software engineer who worked for a multinational company in Manchester, United Kingdom. He had recently come to India. According to police, he had been on a trip to Rishikesh, and on Monday he reached Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he saw off a friend who was catching a flight. He then booked an overnight room at a hotel in Sector 53 of Gurugram, and checked into room 302 on the third floor.

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The Discovery

At around 8 pm on Monday, hotel staff suspected that something was wrong and opened the room. They found him unconscious in the jacuzzi in the bathroom. A doctor who was called examined him and declared him dead.

Police at the Scene

The Sector 53 police and a forensic team reached the hotel, collected evidence and sealed the room. The body was sent for post-mortem. Police examined CCTV footage from the third floor and the main entry and exit points. According to a senior officer, no outsider entered the room after he did, and the door was reportedly locked from the inside. Police say they are still looking at every angle.

What Police Are Considering

Investigators have not yet established the cause of death. The possibilities include a heart attack while bathing, a slip and injury, or drowning and suffocation. None has been confirmed, and the post-mortem report is awaited. No one has been accused, and police have said nothing to suggest foul play.

A Family Left Waiting for News

Pathak was originally from Old Idgah Colony in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. According to the report, he was due to be married soon in the UK, and preparations were under way at home. The news of his death reached his family in Agra with those plans in the air.

Also Read: Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha

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UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

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UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

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UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

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UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions
UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions
UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions
UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions
UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

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