Uncle And Nephews Kill Aunt And Her Son Over Land, Suffocate Them With Pillow, Crush Bodies Under E-Rickshaw To Fake Accident – Inside Details

A land dispute over eight bighas led a man and his two sons to murder their own family members in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The accused allegedly killed 70-year-old Nekshi and her son Rakesh Kumar by suffocating them with a pillow before placing their bodies on the Bahjoi-Sambhal road and overturning an e-rickshaw over them to make the deaths look like a road accident. The case initially appeared to be an accident, but a complaint by Rakesh’s wife, Vimla Devi, led police to uncover the alleged murder plot.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi disclosed the case at a press conference on Sunday. Police arrested Rakesh’s elder brother Kishanpal and his sons, Amit alias Mintu and Sanjeev, from the Partapur passenger shed on the Sambhal road at around 3:30 am on November 8. All three were produced in court and sent to jail. Police have recovered the pillow, e-rickshaw and motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

How an Uttar Pradesh land dispute allegedly led to two murders

Reports say that according to police, Rakesh and Kishanpal had 30 bighas of land in their names. Kishanpal had sold 13 bighas when Rakesh was still a minor. He and his sons allegedly wanted to take possession of the remaining eight bighas belonging to Rakesh.

Rakesh, who lived in Aligarh with his wife Vimla Devi and their daughter, wanted to sell his property and settle with them. His mother Nekshi supported his decision. Rakesh had also finalised a deal to sell one bigha to fellow villager Rambharose for Rs 6 lakh and accepted Rs 2 lakh as advance. Kishanpal allegedly pressured him to return the advance, as he and his sons wanted control of the land.

Uttar Pradesh police trace the alleged murder plan

As per reports, Police said Kishanpal and his sons allegedly killed Rakesh and Nekshi by suffocating them with a pillow at their home on the night of September 10. They then placed both bodies in Rakesh’s e-rickshaw, took them to the road near the petrol pump close to the village building and overturned the vehicle over them.

On September 11, the bodies were found crushed beneath the overturned e-rickshaw near village Bhawan on the Bahjoi-Sambhal road. The victims were identified as Nekshi and her son Rakesh, residents of Karimpur village under Bahjoi police station. Treating the incident as an accident, police handed over the bodies to the family after the post-mortem. No complaint was filed by the family at that stage.

Wife’s complaint exposes the Uttar Pradesh murder case

Vimla, a resident of Aligarh who identified herself as Rakesh’s wife, later approached Bahjoi police station with a murder complaint. She named her brother-in-law Kishanpal and his sons Amit alias Mintu and Sanjeev, alleging that they had killed Rakesh and her mother-in-law over the land dispute. Her complaint referred to September 11, 2026, when she raised suspicion about their involvement.

Police registered a case and formed teams, including surveillance teams, to investigate. SP Tripathi said, “The family members killed the mother and son at home by suffocating them with a pillow and to make the murder look like a road accident, they threw the bodies on the road.” He added that legal action was being taken.

The team that cracked the case included Bahjoi police station in-charge Rajiv Kumar Malik and sub-inspectors Rohit Kumar and Sompal Singh, among others.

Also Read: Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him