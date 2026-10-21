Uncle Kills Nephew Over Illicit Affair With His Wife In Patna, Shoots 5 Bullets At 30-Year-Old And Flees With Pistol – What Exactly Happened?

A 30-year-old man, Deepak Kumar, was shot dead by his uncle, Lalan Sharma, in Bihar’s Patna on Tuesday morning after reportedly long-running disputes between the two families. The murder took place in Babhanpura village, under the Phulwari Sharif police station area, where Sharma allegedly fired five bullets at his nephew, killing him on the spot, before fleeing with the pistol. Police are probing a possible land dispute and an alleged relationship between the accused and Deepak’s wife as potential motives, though the exact reason for the killing remains unclear.

Patna murder investigation focuses on land dispute and family tensions

As per reports, Phulwari Sharif ASP Narayan Upadhyay said police received information about the murder around 7 am. A police team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team soon reached the crime scene and collected evidence. Investigators recovered six shell casings from the spot, and initial findings suggest that a pistol was used in the shooting. Police have also recorded the statement of Deepak’s father.

Investigators in Patna are examining whether the killing was linked to a land dispute or Sharma’s alleged relationship with his nephew’s wife. Reports suggest the two families had earlier clashed over these issues. However, police have not established the motive and are investigating all possible angles.

Patna shooting case takes a turn after accused’s wife makes allegations

Shobha Devi, Sharma’s wife, has alleged that her husband was involved in an illicit relationship with Deepak’s wife, as per reports. She claimed the issue frequently led to arguments between them and alleged that both men wanted to shoot each other. She also said that her husband was the one who shot Deepak.

Police are examining these allegations as part of the investigation, but the claims have not yet been independently established. The suspected relationship and the reported family disputes remain among the angles being probed in the Patna murder case.

Patna police detain wife and daughter as search for accused continues

Reports say that police have detained Shobha Devi and Sharma’s daughter for questioning. Investigators are also checking CCTV footage from areas surrounding the crime scene to gather clues about the shooting and the accused’s escape.

Sharma, who is reportedly a builder involved in the land business, remains absconding. He allegedly fled with the pistol after shooting Deepak. Patna police are continuing their search for him while examining the evidence and questioning people connected to the case.

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