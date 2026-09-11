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Home > Regionals News > ‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind

‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind

Rabia has accused him of dowry harassment and claimed that he pronounced triple talaq before leaving. Police have launched an investigation following her complaint

A married man in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has allegedly left his wife and three children and started living with a eunuch. (Source:Screengrab))
A married man in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has allegedly left his wife and three children and started living with a eunuch. (Source:Screengrab))

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 15:56 IST

In a shocking case reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a married man has allegedly left his wife and three children and started living with a eunuch. The man, identified in reports as Istakhar Baig, was reportedly married to Rabia, a resident of Shamli district, in January 2020. According to Rabia’s allegations, her husband had also been harassing her over dowry before leaving the family.

Husband Allegedly Left Wife and Children

Rabia reportedly told authorities that Baig came into contact with a eunuch and later left his home to live with her. She further alleged that before leaving, her husband pronounced triple talaq in front of his family members, locked the house and left. Rabia claimed that Baig has not contacted her or checked on their three children for around four months. Despite allegedly making repeated calls and sending messages, she said she received no response.

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Wife Approaches SSP’s Office

Distressed over the situation, Rabia reportedly approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) with her three children and sought action against her husband. She has alleged that she has been left without support and wants authorities to intervene in the matter.

Video of Man With Eunuch Surfaces

A video purportedly showing Baig with the eunuch has also surfaced on social media, bringing further attention to the case. The footage has since been widely discussed online. However, the circumstances surrounding the video and the couple’s relationship have not been independently established.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have reportedly taken note of Rabia’s complaint and launched an investigation. Authorities are expected to examine the allegations, verify the claims made by the complainant and establish the circumstances surrounding Baig’s departure. The case has sparked discussion online, but the allegations remain subject to police investigation and any further legal proceedings.
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‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind
Tags: Istakhar Baigmarried man elopesMuzaffarnagar caseMuzaffarnagar man transgender womanMuzaffarnagar newsMuzaffarnagar viral videoRabia MuzaffarnagarUttar Pradesh viral news

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‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind

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‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind
‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind
‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind
‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind

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