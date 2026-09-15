Unnao: Bahu Accuses Sasur Of Obscene Acts, Repeated Pressure For Physical Relations And Death Threats, Know Full Story

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has allegedly accused her father-in-law, identified as Chandrika Prasad, of sexually assaulting her and pressuring her into physical relations, according to posts circulating on social media. The allegations have not been independently confirmed, and details of any police complaint or FIR have not been provided in the material available.

Unnao allegations centre on alleged harassment after marriage

Reportedly, according to the social-media posts, the woman claims Chandrika Prasad behaved inappropriately towards her after her marriage and repeatedly pressured her into physical relations. She also alleges that when she resisted, he threatened her with serious consequences and allegedly warned that he would kill her.

The claims have drawn attention online, but the allegations alone do not establish that a crime took place. The complete picture in the Unnao case is expected to depend on any formal complaint, police investigation, statements from both sides and available evidence.

Unnao case comes amid similar allegations in UP

As per reports, there have been verified cases with similar allegations in Uttar Pradesh. In July 2026, Lucknow Police arrested a 58-year-old railway employee accused by his daughter-in-law of rape. Police said the rape charge was added to the FIR after investigators found evidence against him.

In another Uttar Pradesh case, a woman in Bahraich alleged in June 2026 that her father-in-law repeatedly raped her at gunpoint. Police registered a case against five members of her in-laws’ family, with no arrests reported at that stage.

Unnao investigation will determine what happened

A similar case was also reported from Muzaffarnagar in 2023, where a woman alleged that her father-in-law raped her and that her husband assaulted her after she disclosed the allegation. Police registered a case against both men.

Until now, all allegations from Unnao have not been proven. It is necessary to take any legal step, including registering an FIR, for knowing what had happened.

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