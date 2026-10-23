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Home > Regionals News > Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered

Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered

An Unnao teacher has been suspended over allegations that he declared his father dead to secure a government teaching job under the dependent quota. A departmental inquiry is underway.

Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father 'Dead' For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended
Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father 'Dead' For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 16:58 IST

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Unnao has suspended a teacher, Rambaran, accused of showing his father as dead to get a government teaching job under the dependent quota. The action followed the report of a three-member inquiry team. The teacher has been attached to the Hilauli Block Resource Centre (BRC), and the Hasanganj Block Education Officer (BEO) has been handed the departmental inquiry. BSA Shailesh Pandey said the teacher has been suspended and that further inquiry and action are on.

A Father On Record, A Son In The Classroom

Shriram Yadav, a resident of Manjhariya village in the Asoha block area, was a teacher at a primary school in Neemtikar village in 2002. According to the allegations, his younger son, Rambaran, had his father declared dead and secured a teaching post in 2003 under the quota meant for dependents of deceased employees. His mother’s pension was also reportedly started.

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Life After The Appointment

Rambaran then moved with his family to Korana village in the Mohanlalganj police station area of Lucknow, and travelled from there to work in Asoha. In 2004, he got himself transferred from the Asoha block to Hilauli. He taught for several years at a primary school in Mohankhera village in Hilauli block. Until now, he was working at an upper primary school in Kherwa village in the same block.

The Land Deed That Raised A Question

The alleged fraud came to light in 2014-15, when a land sale deed was executed in the name of Shriram. Lalitesh Singh of Korana village and other villagers complained to the Director of Education, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Director General of Police and the BSA.

Their question was simple. If Shriram was recorded as dead in government records in 2002, how could a sale deed be made in his name 13 years later? They also asked why the inheritance entry for the land was made only in 2023, 21 years after the recorded death.

Villagers further said that the teacher son had not visited the village since 2002, while his elder brother, Devendra, comes occasionally.

The Inquiry And The Suspension

The BSA set up a three-member team to look into the allegations. After its report, the accused teacher was suspended for now.

What Is Not Yet Known

The inquiry report has not been made public. It is not clear whether Shriram Yadav is alive today, whether any forged documents have been formally identified, or what Rambaran’s response is. It is also unclear whether an FIR has been filed, or whether recovery of salary and the pension is being considered.

The Road Ahead

With the BEO of Hasanganj now handling the departmental inquiry, Rambaran will be asked to respond to the charges. Officials will need to check the records behind the 2003 appointment, the pension and the land entries. The outcome could range from dismissal to criminal action, depending on what the records show.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Boy And Girl Risk Their Lives With Dangerous Stunts Atop Moving Thar, Viral Clip Sparks Safety Concerns

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Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered

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Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered

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Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered

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Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered
Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered
Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered
Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered
Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered

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