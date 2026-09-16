UP Announces 15,012 Teacher Jobs! Registration Starts Today; Check Last Date Before You Miss It

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a major recruitment drive for teachers. A total of 15,012 teaching posts have been advertised across the basic and secondary education departments.

Two different notifications have been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The recruitment process is for the post of Assistant Teacher as well as the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

UPESSC Chairman Prashant Kumar stated that 897 Assistant Teacher posts tied to the primary section have been advertised and 11,508 Assistant Teacher posts in the urban areas have been advertised. Apart from these posts, 2,607 posts of Lecturer (PGT) have been announced under the Secondary Education Department.

UP Teacher Vacancy 2026: Post-Wise Details

The 15,012 vacancies are divided into three categories:

897 Assistant Teacher posts attached to primary sections

11,508 Assistant Teacher posts in urban areas

2,607 Lecturer (PGT) posts

The advertisements were issued on September 15.

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment: Application Dates

For the 897 Assistant Teacher posts attached to primary sections and 11,508 Assistant Teacher urban posts, the online registration and application process will begin on September 16.

Candidates can pay the application fee until October 15. The correction window will remain open until October 19. The written examination for these posts is proposed to be held on December 3 and 4.

PGT Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

For the 2,607 Lecturer (PGT) vacancies, online registration and applications will begin on September 18. Candidates can deposit the application fee until October 17. The last date for making corrections is October 21. The PGT written examination is proposed to be conducted on December 15 and 16.

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment: OTR Mandatory Before Applying

The commission has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system to make the application process easier. Candidates will have to complete their OTR before applying for the advertised posts. UPESSC has advised applicants not to wait until the last date.

The commission said candidates should complete their registration and application process early to avoid technical problems or other last-minute issues.

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment: Check Eligibility Before Applying

UPESSC chairman Prashant Kumar has asked candidates to carefully read the detailed advertisement and instruction booklet before submitting their forms.

Candidates must independently check their educational qualifications and eligibility for the respective posts. The commission has also clarified that it will not provide separate consultation on the prescribed eligibility or qualifications.

Candidates can check the complete details, including vacancies, eligibility, application process and examination schedule, on the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.