UP Assembly Election 2027: Kundarki Seat In Focus As BJP Eyes To Defend Its Breakthrough in Muslim-Dominated Constituency

The Kundarki Assembly segment in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad is emerging as a closely watched seat ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Kundarki has traditionally witnessed a strong contest among the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and other parties, with Muslim and caste-based voting patterns playing an important role in determining the outcome. The current MLA from Kundarki is Ramveer Singh of the BJP, whose victory marked a major political breakthrough for the party in the constituency.

BJP Breaks a 31-Year Drought

The BJP’s victory in Kundarki ended a 31-year drought for the party and changed the political narrative around the seat. The breakthrough was significant given the constituency’s sizeable Muslim population and the SP’s traditional electoral strength in the area. The result also showed how a division of votes among opposition parties could influence the final outcome in a closely contested constituency.

What Happened in the 2022 Election?

In the 2022 Assembly election, SP’s Ziaur Rahman won the Kundarki seat. The BJP fielded Kamal Kumar, while the BSP nominated Mohammad Rizwan and the AIMIM fielded Mohammad Warish. The SP benefited from substantial support among Muslim and Yadav voters. However, the presence of AIMIM also affected the electoral arithmetic, with around 14,000 Muslim votes reportedly going to Owaisi’s party.

Caste Factor and Muslim Vote

Caste and community equations are expected to remain central to the 2027 contest. While the Muslim vote has historically been significant in Kundarki, parties will also look to consolidate OBC, Yadav and other caste groups to build a winning coalition. For the BJP, retaining its support base while preventing consolidation against it will be crucial. For the SP and other opposition parties, maintaining Muslim support and expanding beyond their traditional voter base could determine their prospects.

Who Will Win Kundarki in 2027?

The 2027 contest is still wide open. The BJP will enter the race seeking to retain the seat, while the SP will look to reclaim the constituency. The final outcome could depend on candidate selection, voter turnout, caste arithmetic and whether the Muslim vote remains consolidated or gets divided among multiple parties. Kundarki is therefore likely to be one of the seats to watch closely when Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls in 2027.

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