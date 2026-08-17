LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections, major focus centers on political heavyweights with formidable winning records.

CM Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya Kunda and Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Source:Internet)
CM Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya Kunda and Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Source:Internet)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 10:59 IST

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections, the spotlight is already on political leaders with formidable electoral records. The battle for the state’s 403 Assembly seats is expected to bring political strongholds and long-standing rivalries back into focus. Among the prominent figures with unbeaten records in Assembly elections are Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Raja Bhaiya: Kunda’s Unbeaten Leader

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, has maintained an unbroken winning streak in the Kunda constituency since 1993. He has won every Assembly election he has contested there, including his most recent victory in 2022. His electoral journey began in 1993, when he won the Kunda seat as an independent candidate. He later founded the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and has continued his winning run under that banner. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, Kunda remains one of the most closely watched constituencies in the state, as Raja Bhaiya’s decades-long dominance remains a standout feature of Uttar Pradesh politics.

You Might Be Interested In

Yogi Adityanath: The Gorakhpur Stronghold

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also enters the 2027 electoral cycle with an impressive track record. He contested his first Assembly election in 2022 from Gorakhpur Urban, securing a victory by a margin of more than one lakh votes. Prior to his tenure in the state legislature, he established a significant electoral history by winning five consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency between 1998 and 2014.

Shivpal Singh Yadav: Dominance in Jaswantnagar

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has maintained a commanding grip on the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency. He successfully retained the seat in 2022, securing 159,718 votes and defeating his nearest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival by a substantial margin. His consistent dominance makes Jaswantnagar a key constituency to monitor as political parties finalize their strategies for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Also Read: 7 Killed in Stampede at Ashok Dham Temple After Snapped Wire Sparks Panic Among Devotees in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election
Tags: home-hero-pos-10Raja Bhaiya KundaShivpal Singh Yadav Jaswantnagarunbeaten UP leaderUP Assembly Election 2027UP political strongholdsUP Vidhan Sabha 2027Uttar Pradesh politicsYogi Adityanath Gorakhpur

RELATED News

Chennai Power Shutdown Today, August 17: TANGEDCO Announces Scheduled Outages Across Key Areas For Maintenance

West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple

7 Killed in Stampede at Ashok Dham Temple After Snapped Wire Sparks Panic Among Devotees in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

IPS Officer’s 85-Year-Old Mother Found Murdered In UP Home, Gold Jewellery Missing

“He Pulled the Trigger”: Injured Security Personnel Describes Chaos After Passenger’s Pistol Fired At Varanasi Airport

LATEST NEWS

UP Elections 2027: Why Has SP Never Won Khair In Aligarh Since Its Inception? Inside The Party’s Long-Standing Blind Spot

Hayden Panettiere Cause Of Death: How Did The ‘Heroes’ Actress Die At 36? Here’s What We Know

Jamal Musiala Collapses: Bayern Munich Star Receives Medical All-Clear After Scare vs RB Leipzig — WATCH VIDEO

UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind

Anders Antonsen Slams Delhi Pollution, Threatens India Open Boycott Despite BWF World Championships 2026 Praise

Who Was Hayden Panettiere? ‘Heroes’ Actress Dies At 36 Just Days Before Her 37th Birthday

Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36; ‘Nashville’ Star Leaves Behind 11-Year-Old Daughter

Ananya Raj Death Reason: What Happened To The ‘Ghost’ Actress? Know Her Movies, Career And Net Worth

Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million

UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election
UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election
UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election
UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

QUICK LINKS