UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections, the spotlight is already on political leaders with formidable electoral records. The battle for the state’s 403 Assembly seats is expected to bring political strongholds and long-standing rivalries back into focus. Among the prominent figures with unbeaten records in Assembly elections are Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Raja Bhaiya: Kunda’s Unbeaten Leader

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, has maintained an unbroken winning streak in the Kunda constituency since 1993. He has won every Assembly election he has contested there, including his most recent victory in 2022. His electoral journey began in 1993, when he won the Kunda seat as an independent candidate. He later founded the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and has continued his winning run under that banner. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, Kunda remains one of the most closely watched constituencies in the state, as Raja Bhaiya’s decades-long dominance remains a standout feature of Uttar Pradesh politics.

Yogi Adityanath: The Gorakhpur Stronghold

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also enters the 2027 electoral cycle with an impressive track record. He contested his first Assembly election in 2022 from Gorakhpur Urban, securing a victory by a margin of more than one lakh votes. Prior to his tenure in the state legislature, he established a significant electoral history by winning five consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency between 1998 and 2014.

Shivpal Singh Yadav: Dominance in Jaswantnagar

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has maintained a commanding grip on the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency. He successfully retained the seat in 2022, securing 159,718 votes and defeating his nearest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival by a substantial margin. His consistent dominance makes Jaswantnagar a key constituency to monitor as political parties finalize their strategies for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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