“UP Badnaam Hua, Baba Tere Maare”: AI Video War Heats Up Ahead Of Assembly Polls As BJP, Akhilesh Trade Barbs

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) is increasingly spilling onto social media. The latest flashpoint is a war of AI-generated videos, with both camps accusing each other of using digital content to attack political opponents. The BJP has accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Hindu saints and Sanatan traditions, while the SP has hit back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP.

How the AI Video Row Began

The controversy escalated after Akhilesh Yadav shared an AI-generated video during an SP press conference. The video targeted the Yogi Adityanath government, touching on issues including alleged irregularities involving donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and taking a political dig at the chief minister. The video also depicted men in saffron robes allegedly taking money from a temple donation box and showed a representation of Yogi Adityanath smoking. Its lyrics mocked the chief minister with a line referring to Uttar Pradesh being “badnaam”. The SP’s video came as a response to another video circulated by BJP-aligned social media handles, which targeted Akhilesh Yadav and referred to him by his nickname, “Teepu”. The exchange has since developed into a broader BJP-SP social media confrontation.

BJP Accuses SP of Insulting Saints

The BJP strongly criticised the SP video, alleging that it insulted Hindu saints, Sanatan traditions and religious sentiments. The UP BJP said Akhilesh Yadav had “removed and discarded his mask” and accused the opposition of using AI-generated content to create misleading political narratives. The BJP has also argued that the SP’s use of such videos reflects an attempt to attack the ruling party ahead of the 2027 polls.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, अब अखिलेश यादव ने अपना मुखौटा स्वयं उतारकर फेंक दिया है। अब उन्होंने लकीर भी खींच दी है और प्रदेश की जनता के सामने यह भी स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि उनकी मूल विचारधारा क्या है। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके साधु-संतों, सनातन परंपरा और करोड़ों सनातनियों की आस्था का जिस… pic.twitter.com/oBuJpFXtJA — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) September 1, 2026

Akhilesh Targets BJP Over Corruption, Law and Order

The SP, meanwhile, has intensified its criticism of the Yogi government. Akhilesh Yadav recently accused the BJP administration of being the most corrupt government in the state’s history and raised issues including alleged corruption, law and order and the closure of government schools. He has also criticised the BJP over its promise to provide one lakh jobs, questioning the timing of the announcement ahead of the Assembly elections.

BJP Hits Back at SP

The BJP has rejected Akhilesh’s allegations and accused the SP of relying on what it described as misleading narratives. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has separately attacked previous SP governments over alleged corruption, crime and the influence of mafias. The latest AI-video confrontation indicates that social media and artificial intelligence are likely to become increasingly important tools in the political battle ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

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