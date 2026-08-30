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Home > Regionals News > UP Election 2027: Is Sishamau Smallest Assembly Seat? Know Its History, Voter Count, Electoral Battle

UP Election 2027: Is Sishamau Smallest Assembly Seat? Know Its History, Voter Count, Electoral Battle

This political feature profiles Sishamau, a prominent urban Assembly constituency in Kanpur, as Uttar Pradesh prepares for the 2027 State Assembly elections.

UP Election 2027: Is Sishamau Smallest Assembly Seat? Know Its History, Voter Count, Electoral Battle

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 09:29 IST

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections, Sishamau remains one of the most closely watched urban constituencies. Like many other seats, Sishamau has a long electoral history, marked by shifting political fortunes and frequent head-to-head battles between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sishamau is part of the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency. While it is not the smallest Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh overall, it had the smallest electoral base among the nine seats that went to bypolls in November 2024, with around 2.71 lakh voters.

How Many Voters Does Sishamau Have?

The constituency had 2,72,289 electors in 2017. By 2024, the electoral roll stood at approximately 2.71 lakh voters, according to reports ahead of the Sishamau bypoll. The seat is predominantly urban and covers several wards of the Kanpur Municipal Corporation. Its compact geography and concentrated urban population make local issues, candidate appeal, and community-level mobilization particularly crucial during elections.

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Sishamau’s Electoral History

Sishamau has undergone several political shifts over the decades. Formerly reserved for Scheduled Castes, it is now a general seat. The Congress, Janata Party, Janata Dal, BJP, and Samajwadi Party have all won here at various points. The BJP dominated the constituency for much of the 1990s, while Congress regained ground in 2002 and 2007. The political dynamic shifted again in 2012 when Samajwadi Party’s Haji Irfan Solanki won the seat. Since then, Sishamau has largely remained an SP stronghold, with Irfan Solanki securing victories again in 2017 and 2022.

SP Wins in 2017, But BJP Comes Close

The 2017 Assembly election highlighted just how competitive Sishamau can be. SP’s Haji Irfan Solanki secured 73,030 votes, defeating BJP’s Suresh Awasthi, who polled 67,204 votes. The winning margin was just 5,826 votes, with the two leading candidates together accounting for over 90% of the total votes. The result demonstrated that even a minor vote swing could alter the outcome in Sishamau.

SP Retains the Seat in 2022

In the 2022 Assembly election, Irfan Solanki retained the seat for the SP by polling 79,163 votes against BJP candidate Salil Vishnoi, who received 66,897 votes. The SP’s winning margin widened to 12,266 votes (up from 5,826 in 2017), with Solanki capturing around 50.7% of the vote share compared to Vishnoi’s 42.8%.

2024 Bypoll Adds Another Chapter

The seat fell vacant for a by-election in November 2024 following Irfan Solanki’s disqualification. The SP fielded his wife, Naseem Solanki, who won the election, further reinforcing the party’s grip on this vital urban seat in Kanpur.

What Makes Sishamau Important Ahead of 2027?

Heading into the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2027, Sishamau will remain a high-stakes battleground. While the SP will aim to consolidate its recent gains, the BJP will focus on mobilizing its substantial voter base to flip the seat. With the BJP finishing a close second in recent general elections and the SP holding firm through the 2024 bypoll, Sishamau promises to be one of Kanpur’s most compelling urban contests.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

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UP Election 2027: Is Sishamau Smallest Assembly Seat? Know Its History, Voter Count, Electoral Battle

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