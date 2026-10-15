UP Elections 2027: Five ‘Bhagwans’ Join Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party; Will Their Entry Strengthen SP’s Electoral Prospects?

In a political development drawing attention ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav inducted five brothers into the party on Thursday. The brothers’ names, which are associated with Hindu deities, quickly became a talking point, with the induction being described as the entry of five “gods” into the SP. The five brothers, sons of Bhawani Bhikh Shukla, joined the party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. The event has attracted attention amid heightened political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state elections.

Who Are the Five Brothers Who Joined SP?

The five brothers are Bhagwan Shiv Shukla, Bhagwan Vishnu Shukla, Bhagwan Shankar Shukla, Bhagwan Shukla and Bhagwan Krishna Shukla. They are associated with Gonda and joined the Samajwadi Party during an event attended by party leaders. Their names drew attention because of their association with Hindu religious figures. The induction also prompted discussion on social media, where the unusual coincidence of the five names became a prominent talking point.

What Akhilesh Yadav Said During Induction

Welcoming the brothers into the party, Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged their distinctive names and expressed gratitude to their father, Bhawani Bhikh Shukla, for joining the SP. Yadav said the family’s arrival had generated enthusiasm among those present. He also remarked that their names would be remembered in society, particularly among Sanatanis, before extending a warm welcome and congratulations to the five brothers.

Political Activity Intensifies Ahead of UP Polls

The induction comes amid increased political activity in Uttar Pradesh as parties prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections. In another development on Wednesday, three Samajwadi Party MLAs reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting the movement of political leaders between the state’s major parties. With electoral preparations gathering pace, such developments are likely to remain in focus as political parties work to strengthen their organisations and consolidate support ahead of the polls.

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