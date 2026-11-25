The Samajwadi Party (SP) has released its first list of candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has announced candidates for five seats across Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur.

The announcement comes amid reports of growing differences between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over seat-sharing arrangements in the state. The SP sources indicate that party president Akhilesh Yadav is keen to maintain party’s hold over seat sharing issues.

The five candidates announced by the Samajwadi Party are Umar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur Dehat, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha, Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

Four of the five candidates have previously contested from their respective constituencies, while Jyoti Lodhi is a new face in the party’s list.

SP bets on Jyoti Lodhi in Lalitpur

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur, replacing Ramesh Kushwaha, who was fielded by the party in last Assembly election. The move is being seen as an attempt to reach out to women voters and the Lodhi community, which falls under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Saharanpur a flashpoint Amid SP-Congress differences

The SP’s decision to renominate Ashu Malik from Saharanpur Dehat has reportedly upset Congress MP Imran Masood. Reports say Masood had been seeking a Congress candidate from the constituency.

According to reports, Masood had been pushing for Congress candidature from Saharanpur Dehat. With the SP announcing its first list late on Monday night, this seems to have put an end to speculation over Malik’s candidature.

SP reportedly warns Congress for more seats

According to sources, the Samajwadi Party has made it clear to Congress that it does not want to repeat the mistakes made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, where the Congress was reportedly given more say in seat-sharing. The SP has reportedly conveyed that it may not compromise on its core vote base or surrender seats under pressure from the Congress.

Reports also suggest that Akhilesh Yadav has already approved candidate names for more than 300 constituencies. Sources say the SP could announce candidates from seats where the Congress raises objections or demands a larger share.