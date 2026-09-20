UP Home Guard Recruitment: 28-Year-Old BTech Graduate Dies Just 50 Metres Before Finish Line

A 28-year-old candidate died during a physical efficiency test for Home Guard recruitment in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. Shivam Yadav, a resident of Bareilly, suddenly collapsed while taking part in a 4,800-metre race at the 9th Battalion PAC Ground.

According to reports, Shivam was in the final round and was just around 50 metres from the finish line when he fainted and fell on the track.

The medical team at the ground immediately rushed to help him. He was taken to the district hospital by ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Shivam Had Completed 11 Of 12 Laps

Shivam had travelled to Moradabad to appear for the Home Guard recruitment physical test. The race required candidates to complete 12 laps covering 4,800 metres. He had reportedly completed 11 laps and was running the final lap when he collapsed.

A heart attack is suspected to be the initial cause of death. However, the exact reason will be known only after the post-mortem examination.

BTech And BEd Graduate Was Preparing For Government Job

Shivam belonged to the Madhinath area of Bareilly. His family said he was a good student and had completed both BTech and BEd. After completing his studies, he also taught children through coaching classes. He had been preparing for the Home Guard recruitment for around a year and was working hard to secure the job.

According to his family, Shivam left home around 11 pm on Thursday to appear for the recruitment test. They said he was completely healthy at the time.

Father Collapses After Seeing Son’s Body

The family received information around 8 am on Friday that Shivam had collapsed during the race. His father, Vinod Yadav, immediately rushed to the hospital.

After seeing his son’s body in the mortuary, Vinod collapsed. His condition later worsened and he also had to be admitted to the hospital.

Shivam’s death has left his family devastated. His wife, Komal Yadav, is reportedly inconsolable. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter. The family is now awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of Shivam’s death.